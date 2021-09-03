LOYSBURG – Ty Stockley was part of the two biggest plays in the first half, and his 12-yard touchdown run put the final touches on Cambria Heights’ 29-0 nonconference victory over Northern Bedford Friday at Panther Community Stadium.
Stockley’s final stats were nothing special, but he connected with Joe Snedden on a 66-yard completion on the Highlanders’ first drive to set up Ryan Haluska’s first of two touchdown runs on the night, and he recovered a Black Panthers fumble and returned it to the Northern Bedford 17-yard line to set up another touchdown.
“We have a lot of confidence in Ty,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “He’s a great quarterback. This is his first year starting, but he did a lot for us last year, and he hit Joe in stride. It was a great throw and a great catch. We work hard on that. When we see teams selling out to stop the run, we like to throw the pass, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Northern Bedford actually outgained Cambria Heights, 107-98 in the first half and had twice as many first downs, but the Highlanders carried a 14-0 lead into the locker room thanks to Stockley’s two big plays.
“We had opportunities and didn’t take advantage of any of them,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said. “We didn’t convert and finish. The two plays that got them the good field position, one they got behind us on something we worked on all week, and we sort of fell asleep there. Then we fumbled the ball and gave them another short field. This game could have been 0-0 at halftime.”
Cambria Heights opened the third quarter by taking complete control of the game.
The Highlanders went on a 65-yard drive that ate up most of the quarter and featured 16 consecutive running plays capped off by Haluska’s 3-yard TD run.
“Coach Lewis preaches to us that the first drive of the second half is the most important, and we knew that we had to take the ball and run it down the field,” Stockley said. “That’s what we did and scored. It was perfect.”
Haluska finished with 65 yards on 20 carries and had no carry longer than 8 yards, but did enough to keep the chains moving.
“That’s been what we do the last couple years,” Lewis said. “We like to come out and eat a lot of clock, and that’s what we did. Credit Northern Bedford, though. It was a long drive, because they play tough defense. They made us earn every yard.”
The Black Panthers had only two second-half possessions and managed just 1 yard.
“The defense played great,” Lewis said.
“Any time you pitch a shutout against a team like this, it’s impressive. We’re happy. We thought last week that we left some drives out there and didn’t capitalize. I thought we did a better job capitalizing this week and doing what we needed to do.”
The Highlanders, now 2-0, return to Heritage Conference play next week when they host Northern Cambria and resume the rivalry game known as the “Coal Bowl.”
