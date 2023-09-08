PORTAGE, Pa. – A 124-minute delay to the start of Friday night’s game did nothing to hamper the Cambria Heights defense.
The Highlanders held Portage to 55 yards of total offense en route to shutting out the Mustangs 24-0 in a Heritage Conference matchup.
“We really felt the experience of warming up and cooling down two or three times,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We did really want to get this game in. The weather wasn’t looking great over the next couple days, so we didn’t have a clear path on what to do if we didn’t play it.
“I’m very proud of our team and how physical we were. We were able to shake off that delay and play an all-around great game from top to bottom.”
Cambria Heights (2-1) was able to continue its quest to rebound after falling to Purchase Line 19-7 in Week 1 by recording back-to-back victories, while holding its two opponents to a combined seven points.
The Highlanders’ Bryce Lewis blocked a punt on Portage’s first possession of the game and was able to capitalize by scoring two plays later. The Mustangs punted on their next three drives before Marshall Eckenrode intercepted a pass to close the first half.
Portage then turned the ball over on downs on all three of its possessions in the second half.
“We tripped up in Week 1, and we told our players the team makes its biggest improvements between Week 1 and Week 2,” Lewis said. “We definitely took another step today. We flew to the football on every play tonight.”
Portage, after coming into Friday’s game averaging 35.5 points and 382 yards of offense through two games, mustered just 46 total rushing yards on 36 carries.
Top rusher Issac Willinsky was held to 10 yards on 10 attempts.
The Mustangs (2-1) completed just one pass, a 9-yard pitch to Willinsky, that converted a third down in Highlander territory.
Portage was shutout for just the third time in the last 10 years, as the Mustangs have scored just six points in two losses to Cambria Heights since joining the Heritage Conference.
“There was no excuse for tonight,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “They had the same delay we had. We just got punched in the face repeatedly, and sometimes we answered a little bit and sometimes we didn’t. We have to get better. We have to have a burning desire to block people and stay on blocks.
“Up front, they wanted it more than us. Period.”
Eckenrode scored via a four-yard run following the blocked punt to give the Highlanders a 7-0 lead with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
Cambria Heights then extended its lead to two scores when Jaxxon Kline took a 35-yard run for a touchdown, as the Highlanders took a 14-0 lead into halftime. Kline finished the game with 132 of Cambria Heights’ 222 yards on the ground.
The Highlanders scored on both of their possessions in the second half. Cameron Abrams converted a 26-yard field goal with 10:20 to go and Luke Mulraney followed with a 5-yard touchdown run to set the final.
“It’s great to know that you can rely on a kicker who can convert those and get three points whenever you need him to,” Lewis said. “His kick early in the fourth really gave us a boost after not scoring in the third quarter. We were able to coast in from there.”
Cambria Heights will look to extend its winning streak against River Valley next week in Patton. Portage will travel to Marion Center.
“We have to focus on what we need to work on and get better at that,” Slanoc said. “The season isn’t over because we lost one game. We just have to get these guys to understand what it’s like to continue to work and just move on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.