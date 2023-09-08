Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.