PATTON – Facing potential playoff elimination and the impending end of their reign as District 6 Class 3A champion and the careers of six seniors, Cambria Heights found another gear.
Down for almost the entire first half and by five to visiting Penns Valley at the beginning of the third quarter, the Highlanders turned the game completely around over the last 12 minutes to advance to the finals for the second year in a row, 60-40, on Monday night.
Heights senior guard Kirsten Weakland scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the second half, going 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
“I did not want to lose,” Weakland said. “This is the last time we’re going to play on our home court, and I did not want to go out with a loss.”
The Highlanders (11-3) will play Laurel Highlands Conference rival Forest Hills on Friday at a site to be announced. Heights also got 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals from senior post Abbie Baker, while Maddie Bender came off the bench to fire in three clutch 3-pointers.
“Any game could be my last game now, so I’ve got to step it up. I’ve got to keep going,” Baker said. “They had us. They wanted it a lot. But, in the end, we wanted it more.”
Heights trailed 27-22 when Paige Jones made a 3. Penns Valley’s Kailen Winkelblech answered with a trey of her own only for Weakland to sink one from deep that ignited an 18-2 run that turned the game completely around.
“We started hustling more. We got more aggressive. We stopped settling for 3-point shots. We had better shot selection and got it into our big, Abbie Baker,” Heights coach Amber Fees said.
Penns Valley (9-8) received 12 points from forward Leah Beben.
Heights started the game miserably, missing five of its first six shots and turning the ball over five times in falling behind 10-2. The Highlanders, though, tied it at 15 when Weakland found Baker unguarded under the hoop for a layup.
That came in the midst of an 11-2 Heights run that enabled the hosts to overcome all their struggles to end the half with a 22-20 edge on the strength of Baker’s 10 points and Bender’s two treys.
