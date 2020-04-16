As chairman of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame committee, Bruce Haselrig looked forward to hosting a late-March press conference announcing the Class of 2020.
A months-long process to select six worthy inductees and honor two distinguished teams had been completed.
The honorees had been informed of their selections.
Then, the coronavirus crisis changed everything. That press conference was put on hold.
Nearly a month later, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic led the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame to reschedule the induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 to next summer. The banquet will be held on July 10, 2021 at the Pasquerilla Conference Center.
“In light of the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame Committee decided that the formal induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be postponed one year,” Haselrig said.
“It is out of concern for the health and safety of the honorees, their family and friends and supporters of this biennial event that the formal induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be held on July 10, 2021 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in Johnstown.
“The committee felt it imperative that the Class of 2020 experience a first-class event like those that have been provided to the past 142 honorees over 20 banquets dating to 1965,” Haselrig said. “We urge all to continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts during this time.”
Originally, the event was set for July 11 this year.
The Class of 2020 includes:
• Bishop McCort High School and University of Toledo graduate Andrew Hawkins was a member of two Grey Cup championship teams in the Canadian Football League before moving to the NFL and enjoying a six-year career from 2011 through 2016 with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. He retired while in training camp with the New England Patriots in 2017 due to injury issues. Hawkins has been a commentator for NFL Network and ESPN. Recently he was an executive producer of an animated short Academy Award-winning film.
• Don Bailey’s Forest Hills High School football teams were 375-120-8 during his 45 years of running the program. His teams won 10 District 6 or 5/6 championships, advanced to the western finals of the state playoffs five times and lost to Mount Carmel, 20-14, in double overtime in the 1994 Class AA state championship game. Bailey was considered the “Dean of area coaches” when he retired after the 2018 season.
In 2017, Bailey was presented the Lifetime Contribution to Football Award during the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Central Pennsylvania Chapter’s 20th annual banquet.
• Northern Cambria High School graduate Melissa Myers earned All-America honors in volleyball and track and field while playing for Division III Juniata College in the late 1990s. She went on to produce consistent winners and earn honors for her coaching of volleyball during a six-season career at Division II California University of Pennsylvania and had a similarly successful nine-year run coaching volleyball at Division I Illinois State University.
• Windber native Ed Sherlock served as athletic director at Pitt-Johnstown from 1970 into 2001. During his tenure overseeing the Pitt-Johnstown athletic programs, the school gained admission to NCAA Division II, the Sports Center was built and the wrestling and women’s basketball programs gained national prominence.
The Pitt-Johnstown women reached the Division II Final Four in 1987 and the wrestling team claimed Division II team national championships in 1996 and 1999. Sherlock also played and coached basketball at Pitt-Johnstown.
• Westmont Hilltop High School graduate Brad Stramanak endured six knee injuries – two complete reconstructions – during his career as a fullback at the United States Naval Academy from 1990 through 1993. He had 16 career touchdowns and a rushing average of 3.8 yards a carry. The former Hilltopper also became the first Navy player to score vs. Army during a freshman game and varsity game in the same season.
• Jess Zinobile was a key player on four NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament teams at St. Francis University from 1996 through 2000. Zinobile led the Red Flash to four NEC titles and was the conference player of the year twice. She holds school and Northeast Conference all-time records for scoring (2,338 points) and rebounds (1,295). Zinobile is a member of both the St. Francis and NEC halls of fame and went on to play professional basketball in Spain.
The Red Flash hung Zinobile’s No. 22 jersey above the DeGol Arena floor in 2019, making her the first St. Francis women’s player to receive the honor.
The Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame also will recognize two distinguished area teams.
• The 2018 Martella’s Pharmacy baseball team ended a 73-year drought and became the first Johnstown representative to win the AAABA Tournament under manager Jesse Cooper.
• Coach Mike Hogan’s Northern Cambria High School girls volleyball team won state championships in 2018 and 2019 to maintain a tradition of success for the Colts program.
