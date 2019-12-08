MUNDYS CORNER – The host Cambria County Christian girls and the Blair County Christian boys were the team champions over the weekend at the 10th annual Bobbie D Hoops Classic.
In the girls championship, the Panthers topped Blair County Christian 33-29 buoyed by 13 points from tournament MVP Macie Poborski along with 12 points and 10 rebounds from Sofie Poborski.
Maddie Snyder scored a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats and was selected to the all-tournament team along with teammate Melanie Miller, Cambria County Christian’s Hope Fenchak, Bedford CIA’s Lynn Swankler and Grace Prep’s Sarah Zubler.
For the boys, tourney MVP Davis Dull had 15 points and teammate Jay Haight added 10 as Blair County Christian topped Bedford CIA 45-33.
The Agents got 14 points from Ryan Kistner, who was chosen to the all-tournament team along with Isaac Mass of Grace Prep, Noah Meckley of Calvary Clymer, Kister and Charles Lankey from Bedford and Haight from Blair County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.