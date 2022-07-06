The Cambria County American Legion League’s playoffs will begin on Thursday.
Bedford won the regular season title, but will not participate in the postseason with the Hurricanes hosting the Region 7 Tournament and earning an automatic bid to the event.
No. 1 seed Hollidaysburg will host No. 4 seed Northern Cambria in a best-of-3 semifinal series at 6 p.m. Thursday. Northern Cambria will be the home team on Friday.
Second-seeded St. Michael is slated to entertain No. 3 seed Somerset at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Businessmen will host on Friday.
Claysburg and Richland backed out of the postseason due to a shortage of players.
Winners of the semifinal series will meet in the championship game on a date yet to be announced. Both teams will earn bids to the regional tournament.
