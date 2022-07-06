Luke Raho, Dylan Kundrod

Richland’s Luke Raho, left, steals second base as St. Michael second baseman Dylan Kundrod takes the throw in the top of the fifth inning of an Cambria County American Legion League game in Sidman, PA., Friday, July 1, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

The Cambria County American Legion League’s playoffs will begin on Thursday.

Bedford won the regular season title, but will not participate in the postseason with the Hurricanes hosting the Region 7 Tournament and earning an automatic bid to the event.

No. 1 seed Hollidaysburg will host No. 4 seed Northern Cambria in a best-of-3 semifinal series at 6 p.m. Thursday. Northern Cambria will be the home team on Friday.

Second-seeded St. Michael is slated to entertain No. 3 seed Somerset at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Businessmen will host on Friday.

Claysburg and Richland backed out of the postseason due to a shortage of players. 

Winners of the semifinal series will meet in the championship game on a date yet to be announced. Both teams will earn bids to the regional tournament.

