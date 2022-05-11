The Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association will host its senior showcase games Sunday at Central Cambria High School. The girls game will tip off at 1 p.m. with the boys scheduled to play at 3 p.m.
The all-county squads will be honored between games. The county’s all-academic team will be recognized at halftime of the boys contest.
Admission at the door will be $4 for adults and $2 for students.
Portage’s Lance Hudak and Conemaugh Valley’s Teri Cruse will coach the North girls while Bishop McCort Catholic’s John Hahn and Blacklick Valley’s Rich Price will mentor the South girls.
Playing for the North will be Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Savannah Smorto, Central Cambria’s Corrine Markovich, Conemaugh Valley’s Anna Gunby, Forest Hills’ Lexi Koeck and Remi Smith, Daijah Lilly and Marah Saleme of Penn Cambria, and Portage’s Maryn Swank and Sydni Sossong.
The South girls will feature the Bishop McCort trio of Alexis Martin, Bailey Shriver and Allyana Stephens, Blacklick Valley’s Morgan Slebodnick and Nikki Zimmerman, Cambria Heights’ Bryce Burkey, Richland’s Bella Burke and Julianna Stem, along with Westmont Hilltop’s Olivia Berg.
Cambria Heights’ Eric Nagle has been tabbed to coach the North boys opposite Richland’s Joel Kaminsky, who is guiding the South team.
Lining up for the North will be Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Evan Amigh, Nate Dumm and Tommy Heinrich, Blacklick Valley’s Rudy Lanzendorfer and Cody Williams, Cambria Heights’ Quin Mazenko Bernie Whiteford and Caleb Whiteford, Central Cambria’s Daric Danchanko and Hobbs Dill, Northern Cambria’s Zach Taylor and the Penn Cambria pair of Mason McCarthy and Kyle Reese.
The South will counter with Bishop McCort’s Mason Nash, Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent and Zach Malfer, Ferndale’s Bruce Moore, Forest Hills’ Shane Miller and Dylan Pasquerilla, Portage’s Gavin Gouse and Kaden Claar, Richland’s Trent Rozich and Kellan Stahl, along with Westmont Hilltop’s Austin Svencer.
