CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The California (Pa.) football program announced on Wednesday afternoon that junior linebacker and Chestnut Ridge graduate Noah Dillow was one of four captains named.
The captains were selected in a vote among the players.
Dillow, The Tribune-Democrat’s 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, was a PSAC West first-team selection in 2021 after being chosen the 2019 PSAC West Freshman of the Year. He led the team in both 76 tackles (36 solo) and 10 stops for loss. Dillow, also a team captain in 2021, registered three sacks and two forced fumbles.
The Vulcans open the season at home on Sept. 1 against Fairmont State.
