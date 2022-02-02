California (Pa.) ended Pitt-Johnstown's winning streak while extending a dominant run in the series between the two programs.
The host Vulcans beat the Mountain Cats, 56-42, on Wednesday, snapping Pitt-Johnstown's modest three-game winning streak while also beating the Mountain Cats for a 15th straight time. California is 17-1 in the all-time series.
Ashley Norling tallied 11 points and six rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown, which slipped to 9-11 overall and 7-7 in the PSAC. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and scored five points.
California had a 30-15 advantage at halftime.
Ciaira Loyd had 16 points and Dejah Terrell added 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Vulcans improved to 13-3 overall and 8-3 in the PSAC.
