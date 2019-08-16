McHENRY, Md. – Conemaugh Township graduate Tanner Cahill accepted an assistant wrestling coaching position at Garrett College.
“Tanner is going to be a great addition to our coaching staff,” said Garrett coach John Chambers, whose Lakers qualified six wrestlers for nationals as a first-year program last season. “His energy, enthusiasm and first-hand knowledge of collegiate wrestling will help us recruit high-caliber student-athletes.”
“I’m excited about joining a program that’s already on the rise,” said Cahill, who wrestled at Division I Bloomsburg for two years before finishing his career at Division II national power Pitt-Johnstown. “This area is the recruiting mecca of the world for wrestling – Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia produce so many high-caliber guys who slip through the cracks and don’t get to wrestle in college. We want them at Garrett College.”
Cahill compiled a 137-21 record at Conemaugh Township, earning National High School Coaches Association All-American honors. Without Division I scholarship offers, he walked on at Bloomsburg University, eventually earning a scholarship.
Cahill was a two-year starter at Bloomsburg during a three-year stint that included a redshirt year.
He wrestled one of his two years at Pitt-Johnstown, going 8-8 with eight falls and completing a degree in economics.
