DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Trailing by 17 points entering the fourth quarter, the Conemaugh Township Indians staged a furious rally to tie the game with five seconds remaining, but a layup at the buzzer from Tyree Turner made it all for naught, propelling the Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions to a 62-60 victory.
Before the Centurions took over and broke the game open in the second quarter, the first eight minutes was a back-and-forth affair with both sides finding their shooting stroke in the early going.
A pair of 3s from Jackson Byer and another from Tanner Shirley helped the Indians keep pace as the Centurions pounded the ball underneath and used their size advantage to score some easy baskets and build a 20-15 first quarter lead.
The noticeable size advantage paid off in more ways than one for the visiting Centurions, as they were able to dominate the boards along with controlling the paint for easy scores. Once the Indians shooting went dry in the second quarter, the Centurions grabbed hold of the game and extended the lead.
Able to get the ball underneath almost at will, the Centurions poured on the points in the second quarter. Big men Ryan Appleby and Brevan Williams were too much to handle all night as their size and physicality allowed them to dominate.
“They beat us on the offensive boards bad,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said.
“Until we addressed that, we were playing from behind.”
While mostly everything was falling for the Centurions, what didn’t find the basket was cleaned up by the rebounders to keep the offensive possessions alive.
It was the same case at the other end when the Indians were off the mark, the big men of Greensburg Central Catholic vacuumed up the rebounds and sent play the other way.
By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, the Centurions had complete control of the game, outscoring the Indians by 12 in the second frame for a 38-21 lead at the break.
Coming out of the halftime break, the recipe for an Indians comeback was quite clear: get some buckets on offense and some stops on defense.
Easier said than done given how dominant the Centurions were with their size.
It started out well for the Indians in the third quarter as a couple buckets dropped and they were able to pull the deficit back to within 11 at one point. With momentum slightly shifting to the home side, the Centurions continued to fight and were able to restore their 17-point advantage and carry a 49-32 lead into the final quarter.
Facing a huge deficit and only eight minutes to erase it, the Indians needed everything to go their way in the final quarter and it nearly did.
A few quick baskets helped them chip away at the Centurion lead, but the hole was still double digits as the clock ticked under six minutes to play.
Coming out of a timeout, a switch flipped for the Indians, and they turned the game on its head. Suddenly, it felt like everything the Indians were putting up was finding the basket and they were able to neutralize the Centurions offense with timely stops and turnovers.
“We started to get the ball into the high post, and we got some easy ones,” Lesko said. “It gave us some confidence that we could make a little run. When things aren’t going your way you gotta make it happen.”
Senior Jackson Byer led the comeback charge with 13 points in the final quarter as the Indians took over momentum. Shirley and Jon Updyke backed up Byer’s effort with a combined 13 points, including some clutch free throws down the stretch.
A 17-point Centurions lead was reduced to one after Byer made a free throw with under a minute left. Tyree Turner pushed the advantage back to three with a pair of free throws but the Indians had plenty of time left for one more push.
As the clock went under 10 seconds, Byer took a contested three from the top of the arc that was offline but it didn’t matter as he was fouled and sent to the line with three free throws to tie the game. Byer sank all three shots and the game was on level terms for the first time since the opening tip.
“We dug ourselves a hole, but give the boys credit, they never folded,” Lesko said. “They kept fighting and fighting.”
With 5.4 seconds left in regulation, the Centurions called timeout and drew up one final play to hopefully avoid overtime. They got the ball into Turner’s hands off the inbounds pass and he successfully maneuvered his way through the Indians defense and created enough space to hit a layup off the glass as time expired.
