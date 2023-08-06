JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Jason Busch won his second modifieds race of the 2023 season at Jennerstown Speedway Complex on Saturday night.
Busch is in first place with 816 points in the division. The pole-sitter topped Anthony Aiello, who started second, and Adam Henry. In the makeup race from July 15, pole-sitter Doug Glessner prevailed for the sixth time this year and defeated Busch and Aiello.
In late models, Teddy Gibala took the checkered flag after starting second. Garry Wiltrout took second and points leader Barry Awtey was third.
Josh Dunmyer won the pro stocks race after starting seventh. Kyle Burkholder and Adam Kostelnik rounded out the top three. In the makeup race from July 15, Dan Campbell prevailed for the first time this season. He edged Dunmyer and Kostelnik.
In street stocks, points leader and pole-sitter Brent Bickerstaff took home his third victory of the year. Kelly Shaulis and Richard Meehleib finished second and third, respectively.
Points leader Ken Burkholder was the winner in chargers after starting fifth. Steven Singo and Darin Mauzy were second and third, respectively.
In fast 4s, points leader Caleb Vasos won for the fifth time after beginning second. Donald Hillegass was second and Dennis Shawley took third.
