JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Bus is scheduled to arrive at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Dec. 8.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis, a Pro Football Hall of Famer whose nickname is “The Bus,” will make an appearance in conjunction with the Johnstown Tomahawks' 7 p.m. game against the Maine Nordiques.
Bettis retired in 2006 after he helped lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl XL victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in his hometown of Detroit.
“It’s always great to have one of these athletes come out and meet fans at our game,” said Derek Partsch, Tomahawks director of business operations. “We have hosted a bunch of former athletes in the past and they’ve always been great.
“Talking and planning everything with Jerome’s camp has been easy. This will be a nice event for Steelers fans and Tomahawks fans alike. We expect a nice crowd.”
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Bettis 10th overall in the first round out of Notre Dame and he played his first three seasons with the organization until a trade to the Steelers in 1996.
Bettis earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year and All-Pro status in his first season with the Steelers. The 5-foot-11, 245-pound running back gained 13,663 rushing yards and scored 94 touchdowns in 13 NFL seasons.
In the past, the Tomahawks have held special events with guest appearances by Steelers legends Rocky Bleier and Hines Ward, as well as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.
A six-time NFL Pro Bowl honoree, Bettis will participate in a private pregame event as well as a public meet-and-greet session during the game at 1st Summit Arena.
A private sponsors' dinner and question-and-answer session will be held prior to the game.
Bettis then will drop the ceremonial first puck at center ice.
A 60-minute public meet-and-greet session will follow, Partsch said.
“Tickets information and information for the meet-and-greet session will be announced at a later time,” Partsch said.
The Tomahawks said tables at the dinner event may be booked by emailing derek@johnstowntomahawks.com.
