AKRON, Ohio – Altoona starter Mike Burrows kept the Akron RubberDucks quiet over five innings of scoreless work as the Curve took its second game of the series 2-1 at Canal Park on Wednesday night.
Burrows was dominant once again for the Curve, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts in his five innings. In four starts this season, Burrows in 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.
Noe Toribio tossed three solid innings of relief, allowing just one run on a solo home run to Will Brennan in the bottom of the eighth inning. Toribio struck out two and allowed three hits. Austin Roberts earned his first save of the season, delivering a scoreless 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts. The Altoona pitching staff allowed just five hits in the win.
Altoona’s two runs came off the bat of Matt Fraizer in the top of the seventh. Lolo Sanchez led off the inning with a single off Akron reliever Manuel Alvarez. Aaron Shackelford then drew a walk before Daniel Amaral moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt. Fraizer then sent a single into right field that scored both runners in the next at-bat.
Alvarez took the loss, allowing the two runs in one inning of relief work. RubberDucks starter Logan Allen went six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six Curve batters.
The win improves Altoona’s record to 9-8, putting the team above .500 for the first time this season and matching a season-long three-game win streak. Sanchez was the only Curve batter with two hits and reached base all four times he came to the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a single, double and two walks.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Thursday night. Altoona will start right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz, while the RubberDucks will send right-hander Xzavion Curry.
