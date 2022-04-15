RICHMOND, Va. – Starter Mike Burrows and reliever Omar Cruz combined for 13 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings and Liover Peguero’s three-run home run led the Altoona Curve to a 6-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at The Diamond.
Burrows allowed just two hits and struck out six across the first four innings. Cruz followed him with four dominant innings of relief to keep the Flying Squirrels' bats quiet throughout the night. Using a dominant fastball/curveball combination, Burrows struck out a season-high six batters and did not walk a man in his outing. He has thrown eight scoreless innings to begin the season. Cruz entered in the fifth inning and proceeded to strike out each of the first five batters he faced on his way to seven strikeouts across four scoreless innings of relief.
The Curve broke through against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. With Connor Scott (2-for-4, walk) on first base, Tucupita Marcano shot a base hit through the left side of the infield and Scott broke for third base. As the left fielder's throw skipped away from the third base bag, Scott headed for home and Marcano arrived at third base to take a 1-0 lead for Altoona. Aaron Shackelford followed with a hustle double to right-center field to increase the lead to 2-0.
In the sixth inning, Altoona broke the game open with three runs. With one out, Marcano bunted his way aboard and Andres Alvarez followed with his third walk of the game to put men at first and second. Peguero then came to the plate and rocketed a three-run homer over the wall to take a 5-0 lead.
Jack Suwinski added an RBI double in the eighth inning to complete the scoring for Altoona. The Curve banged out 11 hits in the win.
Burrows, Cruz and Tahnaj Thomas combined on the four-hitter on the mound. Richmond got their lone run in the ninth inning when Will Wilson hit a solo homer off Thomas.
Five Curve batters picked up two hits in the win with Peguero, Blake Sabol, Suwinski, Scott and Marcano all picking up multi-hit nights. Alvarez set his career high with three walks.
Altoona continues its series with Richmond at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz will start for the Curve with right-hander Bryan Brickhouse on the bump for the Flying Squirrels.
