LOWER BURRELL – For the past six years, the Chestnut Ridge Lions have gotten the better of 15-time defending WPIAL champion Burrell Buccaneers.
They hadn’t lost to them since 2014, and the Lions had knocked the Bucs out of the PIAA Tournament the past two years on their way to third-place finishes. That all changed on Wednesday when the Bucs squeaked out a 32-31 victory over the Lions, which came down to tiebreaker criteria D, most matches won.
Burrell won seven matches and Chestnut Ridge won six.
“It’s kind of like I told (Burrell) coach (Josh) Shields. I came back out after the match to talk to him, and if there is anyone that I have to lose to, it’s these guys,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “I have a ton of respect for Burrell and their program, and we knew eventually that it was going to happen, and it happened tonight. It’s been a long season and hopefully, they go on a little run here and finish it off.”
Wednesday night’s loss was the first of the season for Chestnut Ridge.
The Bucs got wins from Cooper Hornack (106), Nicholas Salerno (132), Aaron Edwards (138), Ian Oswalt (145), Damian Barr (152), AJ Corrado (172), and Cole Clark (215). Chestnut Ridge received wins from Hunter Riggleman (113), Calan Bollman (120), Ross Dull (126), Trevor Weyandt (160), Daniel Moore (189), and Matthew Davis (285). Weyandt and Moore both picked up pins for the Lions.
Burrell will move on to face District 10 champion Reynolds at 11 a.m. Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at Cumberland Valley.
The Lions started off the match hot on Wednesday by winning the first three bouts. Riggleman picked up a victory via forfeit, then Bollman earned an 8-0 major decision and Dull gave the Lions a 13-0 lead with a 9-7 sudden victory decision over Niko Ferra.
The Bucs responded by winning the next four bouts and Barr’s 5-4 decision over Luke Moore, who had majored Barr earlier this season when the two met up at the Brookville Duals, was one of the bigger matches of the night.
Weyandt and Daniel Moore sandwiched a Corrado pin to take a 25-19 lead heading into the 215-pound match. Clark had pinned Baltzer Bollman earlier in the season and Wednesday’s match had the same result as Clark earned the first-period pin to seal up the victory for the Bucs.
“There were some things that went their way that happen, and I think some things went our way that I didn’t expect to happen, and it was fun, that’s high school wrestling,” Deputy said. “For the season that it has been and for it to end this way, with this excitement, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Earlier this season, the Lions took down the Bucs at the Brookville Duals by three points, 33-30, and although most of it went the same way, there were still a few differences. Barr’s decision over Moore was the biggest, but Edwards also picked up an 8-4 decision after losing to Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer the first time around.
“There were some different matchups but there were also a lot of the same matchups, so there were some things up top that went their way that we had last time,” Deputy said. “Overall, it’s kind of exactly how I expected it. It’s just they came out on the upper end.”
After placing in third the past three seasons, the Lions finished with an overall team record of 11-1 this season, and Dull and Luke Moore both placed seventh at the PIAA Class 2A individual tournament in their respective weight classes.
