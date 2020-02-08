NEW PARIS – Matt Whysong scored a team-high 24 points as Chestnut Ridge overcame a slow start to hand visiting Richland a 65-58 loss in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
Noah Hillegass added 15 points for the Lions (12-9), who also got 13 points from Isaac Little.
Caleb Burke had a game-high 32 points for Richland (14-6) and his seven assists put him at 752 for his career, a school record.
Richland pulled within 43-40 after the third, but were outscored 22-18 in the fourth.
