EBENSBURG, Pa. – In less than 10 minutes on Friday night at Central Cambria High School, United High School senior girls basketball standout Lauren Donelson went through the full range of emotions from extreme joy to utter agony.
“I just really didn’t want the season to be over. I was going to do everything I could,” the 5-foot-5 Lions guard said.
Donelson had the shooting performance of her life and her fifth 3-pointer got the Lions even with Burgettstown out of District 7 with 27.8 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
After the teams traded a field goal and a free throw to open the extra session, however, the Blue Devils scored the final five points to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs, 57-52.
One of just two seniors on the Lions, Donelson finished her scholastic career with 24 points. Junior pivot Delaney Perrone, who forced a turnover that got the ball back for United to set up Donelson’s tying trey, filled her statline with 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
However, it wasn’t quite enough, and the Lions finished the season 17-9.
“It was hard (in the locker room). We fought and we did the best we could, but one team has to lose and we were the one tonight,” a tearful Perrone said. “I thought we could have pulled it off if we were just given a little more time.”
Kaitlyn Nease scored five of her team-high 18 points in overtime – including the go-ahead bucket on a spinning drive with 56 seconds left – as Burgettstown improved to 21-6 even though United erased a six-point Blue Devils lead in the last 2:53 of regulation. The Blue Devils will face District 10 powerhouse Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday.
“That was a concern going into overtime. I’m like, ‘Shoot, they have the momentum,’ ” Burgettstown coach Megan Zitner said. “We had to regroup. We had to attack.”
Eden Rush added 15 points for Burgettstown, making two big 3s back to back in the first half of the fourth quarter before teammate Jillian Frazier hit another to give the Blue Devils a 46-40 advantage.
This is only the third time Burgettstown has made the state tournament and the first time the Blue Devils have advanced to the second round. Ironically, United still is seeking its first PIAA playoff win after being knocked out in the first round of three of the past four tournaments.
The Lions had a shot to force a second overtime and Coach Paul Hall called timeout with 19.6 seconds left down 55-52 to diagram a play under the Devil basket.
Donelson tried to shake defenders off screens at the top, but Burgettstown kept switching to keep a hand in the sharpshooter’s face. She finally launched a shot that came up short, and, when Perrone tried to back-tap it, the Blue Devils where there to haul it in.
“It’s details,” Hall said. “But we’ve got to give these girls credit. They fought so hard.”
United led almost the entirety of the first three quarters after Donelson opened the game with four straight 3-pointers to have the Lions up 14-2 at the 2:56 mark of the opening frame.
“No, I’ve never shot like that before. Not really. My teammates were getting me the ball and the looks were open so it was easy for me to knock them down,” Donelson said.
“I don’t think a lot of people expected us to get as far as we did, making district finals and ending up here. It was great to exceed expectations.”
