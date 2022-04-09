SOMERSET, Pa. – The Flood City Thunder’s brief two-game win streak came to an end after falling to the Bedford County Buffaloes 48-20 on Saturday night in a Great Eastern Football Association contest at Somerset Area High School.
Shareef Blough, Roderick Rosiek and Wuanyai Mayo each found the end zone for the Thunder, who forced five turnovers on defense.
First-year franchise Bedford County improved to 2-2.
Flood City (2-2) will travel to face undefeated Mountain Conference front-runner Cumberland Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday.
