LILLY, Pa. – A typical three-hour baseball game turned in to controversy in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and a runner on first base during Wednesday's AAABA Tournament Pool D contest at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field.
Columbus designated hitter Daniel Gladden singled to right field, putting runners on first and third. Buffalo called timeout and manager John Barberio walked toward home plate to talk with home plate umpire Sam Brunatti, holding Gladden's bat. After a 14-minute delay, the umpires conferred and ruled that Gladden was out for using an illegal composite Baum Bat. The decision ended the game with Gladden being the third out. Buffalo prevailed 8-4.
"I got a text from one of the coaches asking if a Baum Bat is legal in AAABA play. My answer was, 'No,' " AAABA Tournament Chairman Jay Elliot, of New Brunswick, said.
"We found out that the last batted out of the game used a Baum Bat. The (Buffalo) catcher saw it when he went to pick up the bat, and he brought it to the attention of the umpire and the coach.
"They contested it. It went from a base hit to an out because of the illegal bat. The player would have been ejected. (Because there were two outs) The game is over."
Buffalo and Columbus finished 1-2 in pool play.
"I talked to both coaches," Elliot said. "They're both aware of the situation. With the concern over the past few years with the different color bats, we went to the major league rule, which allowed different colored bats. However, it doesn't allow composite bats of any kind.
"We expanded it not much more than a year ago to make it easier on teams," Elliot said of adopting the major league bat rule. "Effectively, major league rules do not allow composites. Both coaches understood that, accepted it."
In the bottom of the second inning, Columbus put together a two-out rally. Singles by Brice Shaub and Nick Cassell set the table for No. 9 hitter Philip Vilardo, who ripped a double to right-center field to put Columbus up 2-0.
In the top of the third, Buffalo scored four runs highlighted by Chris Neino's two-run single to center to knot the game at 2-all. Buffalo added two more runs to go up 4-2. Columbus added single tallies in the fourth and fifth inning to tie it at 4-all.
With the score tied at 4-all in the bottom the sixth, Buffalo brought in reliever Nolan Evans. Evans started a 1-6-3 double play to end the inning.
"I was trying to keep my fastball down and set up my curveball though in the end Evans got (Colton) Moone to hit a changeup for the double play," Evans said.
Buffalo was fired up heading to the top of the seventh. With one out, Neino and Mason Cisco worked walks. With two on and one out, Buffalo put together three singles in the next four batters to go up 7-4. Vincent Stutz started the rally with a go-ahead single driving in Neino with the fifth run.
"I just wanted to hit the ball hard and make them make the play," Stutz said.
Stutz, who finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, hit it hard down the left-field line, putting Buffalo up for good at 5-4.
Stutz enjoyed playing in the AAABA Tournament.
"I enjoyed it and I would recommend any college player to play in this tournament if they are able," Stutz said.
LDC Edge Baseball earned its way to coming to Johnstown.
"This was the first year playing in the AAABA qualifier for our team," Barberio said. "We finished as a fourth seed in league qualifier round and were victorious and won the opportunity to advance to the tournament."
Buffalo's Mason Cisco finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a run batted in and a double. Evans worked out of the sixth-inning jam and picked up the win in relief, pitching 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking three. Starter Pat Evans, no relation to Nolan Evans, struck out seven batters.
Columbus starter Andrew Rust struck out seven over his five innings. Losing pitcher Zack Rust fanned three, but allowed three earned runs in the loss.
