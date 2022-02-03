SMITHFIELD, R.I. – A balanced Bryant offense and a stifling defense that held the St. Francis women to just 10 points in the second half allowed the Bulldogs to prevail 58-36 on Thursday night.
Fatou Jallow and Mariona Planes Fortuny each tallied 13 points for Bryant (6-16, 4-7 Northeast Conference). The Bulldogs outscored the Red Flash 30-10 in the second half.
Jordan McLemore led St. Francis (6-16, 6-5 NEC) with 13 points. Lili Benzel chipped in 10 points. Jada Dapaa and Aaliyah Moore each grabbed nine rebounds. St. Francis went 11-for-52 from the field.
