LORETTO – February will be a big month for the St. Francis University men’s basketball team as the Red Flash hope to get on a roll before the Northeast Conference tournament.
The Red Flash play five of their first six games of the month at DeGol Arena, where they were on a three-game winning streak.
However, St. Francis will have to wait a couple of more days before starting their run.
Visiting Bryant weathered huge, gutty efforts from St. Francis redshirt sophomores Brad McCabe and Luke Ruggery and overcame the absence of two of its top players to hold off the Red Flash, 89-82, behind Charles Pride’s 44-point outburst on Thursday night.
St. Francis (7-15, 3-8 NEC) hosts Merrimack on Saturday afternoon.
“We fought back,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “Give Bryant credit.
“They made more plays that we did down the stretch.”
St. Francis led by six with 4:58 left.
McCabe, a walk-on from New Jersey, delivered a Hollywood-worth performance that almost allowed St. Francis to pull it out.
McCabe, who entered Thursday night’s game with second-place Bryant with 10 career points, scored nine of his 11 in the second half as St. Francis came back from a 14-point deficit.
“I heard my number get called and I just put my back against the wall for my teammates,” said McCabe, who made three 3-pointers. “I wasn’t thinking much out there. I just wanted to play my heart out.”
Red Flash super-senior guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 8, finishing with a team-high 22. Meanwhile, Ruggery, the redshirt sophomore guard from Duncansville, scored six in the second half and hit a huge 3-pointer on his way to a career-high 10 points.
Max Land also reached double figures for St. Francis with 14 points, while Josh Cohen grabbed 10 rebounds.
“It just kind of felt like everyone was on the same page. I think we’ve really progressed with that type of mentality,” Ruggery said.
“We came up short, but that’s something to build on.”
Pride was 16-for-26 from the field and scored and had 29 points in the second half.
Bryant (13-8; 10-1) played without top scorer Peter Kiss, who was suspended for two games after an altercation against Long Island over the weekend.
Kiss had scored 25 points in seven of his past eight games and reached 30 in three of those.
The Bulldogs also were minus center Hall Elisias, who is ranked in the top 10 nationally in blocked shots.
Elisias was injured this past Thursday against Merrimack.
St. Francis missed four straight free throws and a breakaway layup in the last 3:24 of the first half, leaving the door open for the Bulldogs – who thumped the Red Flash by 30 on Jan. 17 in Smithfield, R.I. – to carry a 38-37 lead into the locker room on Adham Eleeda’s 3-pointer.
There were nine lead changes and four ties over the first 20 minutes of back-and-forth action, and neither team led by more than five.
Dixon-Conover and Land combined for 19 in the first half to lead the Red Flash, who were 14-for-37 from the field but 7-for-12 from 3.
Eleeda netted 15 before the break for Bryant.
The play was fast-paced, but ragged in the first five minutes as the teams combined to go 6-for-21 with five turnovers.
Zahree Harrison gave the Red Flash a 13-12 lead at the 12:27 mark when he went hard to the hoop for the layup and the foul.
Harrison was short on the free throw, but Cohen tracked down the offensive rebound and pitched it to Land, who drained a 3-pointer from the top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.