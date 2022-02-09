Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended for six games Wednesday night for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry late in the third period of Tuesday’s game in Boston.
It is his eighth career suspension and second this season.
Marchand received a match penalty for attempt to injure with 25 seconds to play after throwing a punch at Jarry’s head and poking the goaltender’s mask with his stick as a linesman was escorting him away from the fray.
Marchand sat for three games for slew-footing Vancouver defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in late November.
The six games is the longest suspension for Marchand, who had been suspended for five games on two prior occasions (for clipping Vancouver Canucks defenseman Sami Salo on Jan. 9, 2012, and elbowing New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson on Jan. 24, 2018). He has also been fined five times and has forfeited more than $1.4 million in salary from his previous fines and suspensions, including $448,170.72 on this occasion.
Marchand leads Boston with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 39 games. He will be eligible to return at the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 24.
