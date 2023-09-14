BLAINE, Minn. – Goals from Rylan Yates and Marko Giourof in the third period helped the Kenai River Brown Bears defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-2 in Thursday's NAHL Showcase contest.
The teams were tied at 2-all entering the third period. Yates scored 6:58 into the stanza, while Giourof added an insurance goal with 3:54 left to set the final.
Kenai River finished with a 44-23 edge in shots on goal.
Kenai River outshot Johnstown 19-7 in the scoreless first period and 31-17 through two periods.
The Brown Bears built a 2-0 advantage on goals by Owen Hanson 3:48 into the second period and Cade Baker at 14:39.
But the Tomahawks’ Hayes Hundley answered a minute after Baker’s goal to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Johnstown (2-2) forward Will Lawrence tied the score with only 36.4 seconds left in the middle frame, netting his first goal and fifth point of the season. Lawrence has scored at least one point in all four Tomahawks games.
Johnstown's Zack Ferris made 40 saves. Kenai River's Conor Sullivan stopped 21 shots.
The Tomahawks play Aberdeen at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
