ALVERTON – Eli Brougher and Kaden Cassidy turned in dominant performances in winning Southmoreland Holiday Classic titles on Saturday.
Brougher, a North Star senior, pinned three of his four opponents in the tournament. His closest match was a 10-4 victory over Corry’s Derek Hurd in Friday’s quarterfinals. His other three bouts lasted less than a minute and a half combined, including an 18-second fall over Butler’s Clayton Dressler in the 126-pound final.
“I just got to my shot, the crossface cradle was there. I went to it and it worked out,” Brougher said.
Brougher is 8-0 with five falls and two victories coming via forfeit.
Brougher said he feels good at 126 pounds, which is heavier than he’s been in the career.
“I was going to go to ’20, but I felt better, stronger at ’26,” Brougher said.
Cassidy was even more dominant in winning the 138-pound title.
The Bedford senior outscored his opponents 60-0 in four technical falls, including a shutout of Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert in the finals.
A George Mason recruit, Cassidy is 12-0 this season with 10 technical falls and two major decisions. He has outscored his opponents 181-9.
North Star’s Nathan Pelesky (106 pounds) and Meyersdale’s Austin Broadwater (160) finished second in their respective weight classes.
