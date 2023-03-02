WINDBER, Pa. – Bedford stayed within striking distance of Brookville for much of Thursday night’s Boys District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship game, but the Raiders were able to hold the Bisons at bay down the stretch to capture the title with a 50-39 victory at Windber Area High School.
The District 9 representative Raiders (22-2) extended a five-point halftime lead to 12 early in the fourth quarter before a run of six straight points pulled the District 5 Bisons (10-14) within 40-34 with just under four minutes to play.
However, Brookville answered that challenge by scoring eight of the next nine points to put the contest out of reach in the final minute.
“It’s good to start the state playoffs after a win”, Brookville coach Dalton Park said. “Whenever they (Bedford) would get momentum, we would make a play and get that momentum right back.”
Senior forward Clayton Cook scored a game-high 14 for Brookville, while fellow senior Noah Peterson added 11.
Defensively, the Raiders held Bedford’s 20-point per game scorer Kevin Ressler to just six points on 2-of-15 shooting. Park credited the defensive play of junior forward Jack Pete.
“We wanted Jack to stay between him and the basket and not give him any easy shots,” Park said. “Every shot he took was well contested.”
“They’re 21-2. They’re a really good team,” first-year Bedford coach Pete Bordi said. “We wanted to start in a zone and hope we could slow them down.
“Twelve and 13 (Pete and Cook) are tough inside and we wanted to make them shoot on the perimeter.”
Senior forward Dathan Hylton led the Bisons with 13 points, and senior guard Matt Edwards hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11.
The teams battled through a see-saw opening quarter that featured seven lead changes, the last of which came on Peterson’s layup that put the Raiders up 13-12.
Brookville came out strong in the second, scoring the first seven points of the period.
Pete’s layup capped off the run before Edwards answered with a trey that cut the Bison deficit to 20-15.
Connor Marshall hit from beyond the arc in the final seconds of the half to put Brookville up by seven, but Quincy Swaim hit a pair of free throws for Bedford to make it 25-20 at the break.
Peterson’s bucket finished a 6-0 third-quarter run that opened up a 34-23 Raider edge, and after Ressler’s 3-pointer and a putback by Hylton pulled the Bisons within five, consecutive baskets by Peterson and Cook reestablished a 10-point edge for the Raiders heading into the decisive fourth period.
Isaac Hetrick’s layup made it 40-28, but Jacob Wilson’s basket capped off a 6-0 run that subsequently cut the Bedford deficit to six later in the period before the Raiders took control and closed it out.
Despite the loss, Bedford also advances to the state tournament against District 7’s third seed.
“It’s not often you can lose a game like this and have the opportunity to go again,” Bordi said. “We have that opportunity and we’re going to give it our best effort.”
