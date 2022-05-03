JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dylan Broderick belted a grand slam and drove in five runs, and Tyler Smith had three hits and a pair of RBIs as the Pitt-Johnstown baseball team closed its non-conference schedule with a 17-11 victory at Bloomsburg University on Tuesday.
The Mountain Cats, who also defeated the Huskies earlier this season, are now 19-24-1.
Jake Ansell had two hits and drove in three, while Noah Donis had two hits and an RBI, Mario Disso collected two hits, and Pasone had two RBI for UPJ.
Ben Newbert hit a two-run home run and drove in three, and Jonathan Labarbera added a solo homer for the Huskies, now 22-19-1.
