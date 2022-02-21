JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On April 2, 2021, Quan Britt took part in his first interview as the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College men’s basketball coach, three days before he was officially slated to take over the team.
Britt admitted he was nervous, but remained confident in himself and his players that he had yet to meet. The Greater Johnstown High School and Mount Aloysius College alumnus had his plan laid out.
“We’re going to take a year to build the culture,” he said. “In three years, we’ll be in the mix with the top teams. In five years, we’ll be at the top of Region 20.”
Reflecting on Penn Highlands’ 2021-22 campaign, Britt and the Black Bears may have far-exceeded expectations in his first year leading the way.
Penn Highlands’ season came to a close on Saturday night after falling to Prince George’s Community College in the semifinals of the Region 20 Tournament, 114-110, in double overtime.
The team was heartbroken, but had many positive things to look back on.
The Black Bears finished with an 11-13 record, while capturing the college’s second Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (WPCC) championship, its first since 2018. Penn Highlands also secured a victory in the Region 20 Tournament before being eliminated.
“We had a very good run,” Britt said. “The guys really got a chance to learn and grow this year. I was brought in to win, and with the skill and heart of my players, we were able to do that. We had a successful first year with me as the coach, and I want this bar to stay high. But of course, I have a lot more to learn, and I will keep putting time in until our goals are reached.”
Just like the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) is separated into three divisions. Penn Highlands is a Division III institution, but due to there only being three other schools in the WPCC, the Black Bears compete against Division I and II junior colleges to help fill their regular-season schedule.
Penn Highlands opened this season with two games against Allegany College of Maryland and Hagerstown Community College, both Division I schools. The Black Bears fell by more than 40 points in both contests, en route to losing five of their first six games.
“Coming into the season, I was very unsure of how things would go, especially being with a new coach,” said Black Bears forward Bryce Huss, a Richland High School graduate who led the team with a 7.2 rebounds per game average. “And then we had that rough start. Things could’ve went downhill very quickly, but they didn’t. We turned things around and started playing quality basketball as a team.”
Over the course of the ensuing months, the team began to gel, and the wins began to pile up.
Penn Highlands won its first five conference games, plus picked up victories over the Penn State Altoona and Penn State Greater Allegheny junior varsity teams. Even in defeats, the Black Bears continued to improve.
In their second matchup with Allegany, the Black Bears fell by just four, 84-80, a 37-point difference from two months prior, while also dropping close games with Division II squads Beaver County Community College (92-79) and Potomac State College (83-81).
Penn Highlands totaled five losses by four or less points, including its final conference game, an 80-79 loss to Westmoreland County Community College that put the Black Bears as the No. 2 seed in the WPCC tournament.
“It’s something we knew from the beginning, that we were a tough team,” said freshman guard Jeremiah Mobley, a native of Long Island, New York.
“We always knew we could hang with anybody, it’s just a matter of us playing the right type of basketball. The past couple years, those games with Prince George’s and Beaver would be 50-, 60-point losses. They would be cakewalks. Not this year, though. It was a different Penn Highlands team.”
After coasting to a 20-point win in the conference semifinals, Penn Highlands got its revenge on Westmoreland by squeaking out an 84-80 victory over the Wolfpack to claim the title.
Mobley, who led Penn Highlands with 15.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, was named to the WPCC all-tournament team with teammate Lamont Jones. The Black Bears then defeated Butler County Community College to open the Region 20 Tournament before falling in their next game. Mobley was again named to the all-tournament team.
“We said this whole year, it was amazing to see a bunch of strangers come together and become a family,” Mobley said. “We knew we weren’t the biggest school and there was going to be a lot of competition, but we left everything out on the court, and it was always together.”
Penn Highlands’ roster included players from Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Britt said that is one aspect that made the team special.
“The guys really understood the messages I was trying to employ to them,” Britt said. “We knew we would take our lumps, but whatever was happening, we couldn’t just stand there, have a team punch us in the mouth and bleed. We took a lesson from every game, and believed and trusted in each other the whole ride.”
Despite being just three days removed from this season, Britt said he is already excited to begin preparing for his second campaign. He has already began putting his 2022-23 team together for when practices begin in October.
“This being my first year, I had no idea what to expect,” he said. “It was a roller-coaster ride. I was blessed with a lot of talented guys that knew how to play, had grit, did all of the little things and most importantly, wanted to win. We’re just going to get back into our routine and see what we can come up with for next year.”
