JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks' newly named director of scouting, Chuck Linkenheld, will front an updated 14-member staff, the North American Hockey League team announced on Tuesday.
“We are excited to have a group of scouts who are enthusiastic about bringing the puzzle pieces together for our coaching staff,” said Linkenheld, whose son Casey Linkenheld was a standout with the Tomahawks in 2014-15 and 2015-16. “I appreciate their time and efforts throughout a long hockey season. I believe it is important to surround yourself and your staff with talented and driven people who make us all be better every day.”
Tenth-year head coach Mike Letizia and the Tomahawks are in preseason camp skating at North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg this week and will return to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown early next month.
Thirty-six players reported to preseason camp, with 10 returnees from a 29-26-5 team that finished in fifth place in the East Division, missing the playoffs by a game – halting a string of five consecutive postseason berths.
The Tomahawks will play the Rochester Jr. Americans in an exhibition game at Penn State University’s Pegula Ice Arena at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30.
A second preseason game is set for Sept. 3, tentatively at 1st Summit Arena.
The Tomahawks will open their 12th NAHL regular season with a two-game series against the Maryland Black Bears at Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Sept. 8-9.
Johnstown will play four games in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota from Sept. 13-16 against the El Paso Rhinos, Kenai River Brown Bears, Aberdeen Wings and Amarillo Wranglers.
Two road games against the Philadelphia Rebels at Hollydell Ice Arena follow on Sept. 22-23.
The Tomahawks will play their home opener against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings on Sept. 30 and the teams will meet again on Oct. 1 at 1st Summit Arena.
Letizia and his staff will rely on talent spotted by the updated scouting staff that includes a few familiar names.
Former Tomahawks players Drew Doyon (Indiana region) and Shane Bednard (Detroit region) are part of the staff.
Doyon played for Johnstown in 2015-16 before spending four years at Aurora University. Bednard played the 2013-14 season with the Tomahawks prior to a career at Bowling Green University and four seasons in pro hockey.
Former Johnstown Chiefs captain Jon Sorg is the New Jersey region scout. Sorg played at the University of Vermont, and the defenseman captained the ECHL's Chiefs before his trade to the Wheeling Nailers brought iconic forward Dmitri Tarabrin to Johnstown 41 games into the 1998-99 season.
Other Tomahawks scouts include Chris Kaspar (Chicago area); Jeff Green (Ohio/Mid Am); Nathan Ward (Minnesota); Tim Murphy (Rocky Mountain); Doug Condon (Denver area); Magnus Ramstrom (Sweden); Mike MacGregor (Philadelphia); Bronson Sharp (Wisconsin Midget AAA/high school); Paul Pechmann (Wisconsin Tier 3 Junior); John Harwood (Boston/New England); and Zach Mitchell (St. Louis).
“It’s really exciting to see the amount of scouts that we are adding to the organization in our continued efforts to grow and build our hockey department with the hopes of providing greater opportunities to future and current Tomahawks,” Letizia said.
“Having coverage all over the world is essential to having the network to identify and evaluate players. It’s also great having some of our alumni being a part of the scouting staff and continuing their legacy with the organization.”
