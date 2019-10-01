LORETTO – Seniors Keith Braxton and Scott Meredith will be looked upon to bring St. Francis its first men’s basketball championship since 1990-91 as coach Rob Krimmel named them team captains for the upcoming season on Monday.
“Keith and Scott are two experienced players who understand what it takes to lead on and off the court,” said Krimmel. “As returning captains, they both know what is expected of a St. Francis basketball player. I am excited to see them grow as leaders during the 2019-2020 season.”
Both Meredith and Braxton are three-year team captains.
Braxton was the 2018-19 NEC Player of the Year and an NABC first team all-district selection. He is vying to become the first player
to record 2,000 points and
1,000 rebounds since Maurice Stokes in the late 1950s.
Meredith, a CoSIDA Academic All-American, sat out last season with a shoulder injury, but enters his final season with 59 made three-pointers.
The duo has been a part of two teams to appear in the NEC Championship game, losing to Mount St. Mary’s in 2016-17 and Fairleigh Dickinson in 2018-19.
