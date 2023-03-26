NORTH PORT, Fla. – A three-run sixth inning helped the Atlanta Braves defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider earned the victory. Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario each homered for the 16-10-3 Braves.
Pittsburgh (9-16-4) reliever Wil Crowe (0-2) appeared in his second straight game after starting in place of Rich Hill (illness).
Pirates utility player Connor Joe reached base safely twice in three plate appearances after singling and being hit by a pitch. He was removed from Sunday’s game as a precaution after getting hit in the left hand by a pitch. His status is day to day.
After the game, the Pirates reassigned left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo and outfielder Miguel Andujar to the minor leagues. There are now 36 players remaining in big league camp.
