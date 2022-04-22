After 25 seasons, 411 wins, four Penguin Cup championships and two Pennsylvania Cup crowns as head coach, John Bradley announced his retirement from the Bishop McCort Catholic hockey program.
“I’ve been fortunate to get to coach a lot of great kids at Bishop McCort,” said Bradley, a native of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, who first came to the city in 1992 as a goaltender on the Johnstown Chiefs in the ECHL.
“I’m going to miss the parents, the bus trips,” he said. “You get to the point, you start to get older,
“I’m going to have the opportunity to spend a lot more time with my beautiful wife.
“Twenty-six years is a long time to be at one place, let alone coaching one team.”
Bradley, who played four seasons at Boston University, where he was a teammate of Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, built on the tradition started by his close friend, former Crimson Crushers coach Galen Head.
Bradley assisted Head and worked with the Bishop McCort goaltenders during the 1995-96 season, which produced the Crushers’ third consecutive state championship. After Head retired, Bradley moved into the head coach position and led McCort to a state title in 1997 and another in 1999, when Steve Carlson also was a coach on the team.
“When I came to Johnstown to play here, I was coming for three days,” Bradley said. “I started playing. We started winning. The next thing, I was here for a while.
“Same thing with coaching. I started helping Galen. Galen and Grace (Head) were a big part of my family. It was an honor when I was able to learn from him.
“When I first took the job my biggest fear was Galen was there 12 years and he’s got these great teams and championships. I better not screw this up,” Bradley added. “That first year we went undefeated and won the state title.”
The Crimson Crushers dominated in the PIHL throughout the 1990s and made two more state championship game appearances before finishing as runner-up in 2005 and 2018.
After a stretch when the program had difficulty fielding a roster, the Crushers varsity program took one season off.
Bishop McCort left the PIHL to join the local Laurel Mountain Hockey League and won the championship in 2021 and 2022.
Bradley coached in 566 games and posted a 411-142-13 record.
“John Bradley has been the heart and soul of Bishop McCort hockey for over 30 years, 26 as a head coach,” Bishop McCort Catholic Principal Tom Smith said. “He has mentored young men not only in hockey skills but has taught them valuable life lessons. We will definitely miss him on the ice but we are excited to have him continue in his teaching career as a Bishop McCort faculty member.”
Former Westmont Hilltop coach Art McQuillan was part of the city rivalry between the Hilltoppers and Crimson Crushers for decades. McQuillan, who had more than 500 wins at Westmont Hilltop, respected Bradley.
“It’s the end of an era,” McQuillan said. “When the Zamboni door closed and the puck dropped, you knew what you were getting. He was intense.
“I remember looking over and seeing Steve Carlson and John Bradley on the other bench.
“You knew you were going to face a well-coached team, fundamentally sound, and they were going to come after you for three periods.”
Current Westmont Hilltop coach Kris Carlson played his senior season under Bradley at Bishop McCort. Carlson was a key member of four straight Pennsylvania Cup championship squads.
“He was an intense coach,” Carlson said. “He got the best out of everybody. He got us prepared for every game.
“He’s accomplished a lot in his coaching career, won state titles, won Laurel Mountain championships,” Carlson added.
“He’s had a great career. I wish him the best in whatever he has planned for the future.”
Mike Hudec has been an assistant coach and junior varsity coach at Bishop McCort Catholic since 1988 and has worked alongside Bradley, Carlson and Head.
“We’ve been together since 1996. I was really shocked when I heard possibly he was going to retire,” Hudec said. “I really enjoyed coaching with him. We went through a lot. This year, had to be the toughest year with what transpired. The kids came back and really did well.”
The Crimson Crushers mourned the death of player Maverick Baker on Feb. 11 and dedicated the season and LMHL Ann Harris Smith Cup championship to him.
“We went through a stretch in February when we lost Mav and that really hurt. It is something that I don’t know if we’ll ever get over,” Bradley said. “He was such a great player, such a great teammate. We were so fortunate that he played for us.
“Then we had some of our international kids and the next thing you know, a war breaks out,” he said, referring to Ukraine. “Families were fleeing their countries. There was uncertainty and everybody was concerned about their families back home.”
Hockey seemed secondary, but the Crimson Crushers became even closer on the ice through the adversity.
“We were playing for a purpose,” Bradley said.
Bradley’s family-first approach and on-ice leadership has built on a tradition started by Head.
“His personality and his love of the game made him a great coach. And, he loved the kids. John loved the game,” Hudec said. “Galen would be really proud of him.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.