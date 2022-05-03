3 scholarships handed out at Brad Wess Memorial showcase

Green Team goalie Isaac Shirt, of Forest Hills, (right) blocks the shot of Gold Team’s Corbin Ragno, of Westmont Hilltop, during the first period as the Green Team’s Mitchell Knecht, of Bishop McCort Catholic, defends in the 12th annual Brad Wess Memorial Scholarship Showcase hockey game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

 Tami Knopsnyder/For The Tribune-Democrat

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 15th annual Brad Wess Memorial Hockey Game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.

The game and the Brad Wess Memorial Scholarship honor the memory of the former Forest Hills High School hockey player who died at age 16 in an automobile accident in 2007.

Each season, seniors from local teams participate in the game and fundraiser for the scholarship, which is presented to students each year during the game.

Admission is free but donations will be collected to help fund the scholarship.

