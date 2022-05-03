JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 15th annual Brad Wess Memorial Hockey Game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.
The game and the Brad Wess Memorial Scholarship honor the memory of the former Forest Hills High School hockey player who died at age 16 in an automobile accident in 2007.
Each season, seniors from local teams participate in the game and fundraiser for the scholarship, which is presented to students each year during the game.
Admission is free but donations will be collected to help fund the scholarship.
