The 14th annual Brad Wess Memorial Hockey Scholarship Showcase game will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The hockey game is a fundraiser to honor Wess, a former Forest Hills High School hockey player who died in an automobile accident on Oct. 19, 2007.
Wess’ friends, family and community members from several area schools established the Brad Wess Memorial Scholastic Showcase with help from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The game was first played in 2008.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. For questions, contact Jamie Crichton at 814-341-2523 or jcrichton22@comcast.net.
