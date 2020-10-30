Rockwood 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Rockwood, the Rockets improved to 17-0 with a victory over Mountaineers in Friday’s District 5 Class A semifinal.
Elijah Sechler and Noah Snyder both scored for Berlin (11-9). Keegan Huston made 26 saves for the Mountaineers.
Bedford 7, Forbes Road 0: In Bedford, Bowen LaMarche tallied a hat trick and Chris Klinger notched a shutout in the Bisons' District 5 Class AA semifinal win over Forbes Road on Thursday.
Cole Taylor scored twice for Bedford (15-0). Isaac Arnold (one assist) and Chase DeLong (one assist) both buried goals for the Bisons. Braden Ford added an assist.
Bedford moves on to face Chestnut Ridge, which received a forfeit win over Somerset due to COVID-19. The Bedford County rivals will meet on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
