Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 24 points and had 15 rebounds as Greater Johnstown defeated visiting Richland, 87-32, at Doc Stofko Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Drezre Toney and Isaiah Matula each scored 16 points, and Wade Knipple had 12 points as Greater Johnstown (3-1) won its third consecutive game and is unbeaten in the LHAC.
"We're starting to round into shape a little bit and starting to get into more game conditioning and getting the rust off," Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said after his team opened its season with four games in five days. "We're just really synced in as a group.
"I think our style of play really complements each other with our perimeter shooting and our inside game," Durham said. "It makes it difficult for teams to prepare for us offensively. What's starting now is our defense and our rebounding are coming together."
Richland junior Trent Rozich had a team-high 16 points for the 0-2 Rams.
"We knew going in that Johnstown was a team that was in the gym for seven or eight months now," first-year Richland coach Matt Shaffer said. "We knew if they got the type of shots they got today, we would have trouble defending them. Giving them second and third opportunities to score certainly doesn't help our case.
"We're a young team that is going to learn a lot from this game and see what went wrong and continue to improve as the season goes on," added Shaffer, whose roster includes only two seniors.
