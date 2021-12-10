Coach Tanner Prosser’s Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team advanced to the PIAA Class 1A championship game during a historic season in 2020-21.
Travis Kargo’s Portage Mustangs made a PIAA semifinal appearance before falling to the eventual state champ in Class 2A.
Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham and his players experienced the full range of emotions after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer changed a lead into a loss, depriving the Trojans of a chance to move deeper into the Class 4A bracket.
All three traditional contenders will be back on the court this weekend as the scholastic basketball season opens throughout the region on Friday and Saturday.
“Really, we’re not going to change a whole lot on how we play,” said Prosser, whose Mountaineers will face Bethel Park, a Class 6A team from the WPIAL, in the South Park Tournament near Pittsburgh.
“We need guys to step up and play different roles. It’s a different team. We lost a ton of kids who were great athletes and great leaders.”
Berlin returns one starter and two lettermen from a 27-2 team that lost 51-47 in overtime to Nativity BVM in the state title game at the Giant Center. Among the graduates was Elijah Sechler, the Class 1A player of the year who now is part of the Pitt-Johnstown program.
Also graduated are standouts Will Spochart, Abe Countryman and Preston Foor.
“They’ve put the time in and they’ll have their opportunity now,” Prosser said of the current group.
Berlin successfully defended its District 5 championship and won its fifth district crown in six years, including three in Class 2A from 2016-18.
“They were all a huge part of it,” Prosser said.
“Some of the guys were on the floor more than others, but every day in practice these guys competed against one of the better teams around.
“That’s how you get better.”
Junior Ryan Blubaugh is a steady leader and a defensive presence. Sophomore guard Pace Prosser complemented the senior group and provided a huge spark from 3-point range in the state championship game.
Filling the pieces
Both Greater Johnstown and Portage will have new-look lineups after heavy graduation losses.
“I think we’re inexperienced but I think we’re really, really talented,” said the Trojans’ Durham, whose team opens against Summit Academy on Saturday afternoon at Doc Stofko Gymnasium. “As the season goes on, as that inexperience starts to turn into experience, we feel we’re really going to hit our stride at the end of January or February.”
Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, a 1,000-point scorer who was a force inside on a 15-3 team, graduated.
So did starters Isaiah Matula, Omarion Harris, Drezyre Toney and Savion Holiday.
“The kids really have put in a lot of work and really improved,” Durham said. “We had multiple guys last year who we expected to play who did not play because of COVID, and their parents held them out. Those guys will be unknown, but I don’t think they’ll be unknown for long.”
Durham listed no returning starters and no lettermen on the preseason questionnaire sent to coaches by The Tribune-Democrat.
Still, he is optimistic about a group that has been in the gym or working together for months.
“We’ve got some big kids. We’ve got some athletic kids,” Durham said. “We’re really strong in the guard spot. The addition of Dontae Tisinger, a freshman, he’s a really dynamic player, especially for a young kid.
“Nahir Collins, a junior, didn’t play last year but will probably be one of the better shooters in the area.”
Durham also listed sophomore Jahmir Collins, senior Keith Reed, senior J.J. Malcolm, senior Elijah Smith and sophomore Conseer Baxter as players to watch.
‘Iron sharpens iron’
Portage has one starter returning and four lettermen back from a 21-3 squad that made it to the semifinal round before falling to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Senior guard Kaden Claar averaged a team-high 16.4 points a game last season and begins this year 77 points shy of 1,000. Claar was a second-team all-state pick. Junior guard Mason Kargo also brings leadership, while senior Gavin Gouse and junior Andrew Miko are experienced.
“We realize we’ve got some holes to fill. We graduated a lot of production and leadership but I feel like we have some players that are ready to step up and fill those shoes,” Coach Kargo said.
Kargo said this group gained valuable experience during the postseason run.
“The extra practices help,” the Mustangs coach said. “The fact that they were practicing against those players every day is a great way to improve.
“They say iron sharpens iron.”
Portage will open against United at 5 p.m. Friday in the Westmont Hilltop Tournament.
Huskies, Indians and Ramblers
Bishop Carroll Catholic has three starters and 12 lettermen returning from a District 6 Class 1A championship squad. Coach Cosie Aliquo’s Huskies defended their district title last season after a tough run through the LHAC that produced an 8-11 overall record.
Seniors Evan Amigh, Tommy Heinrich, Timmy Golden and Nate Dumm were part of the late-season surge. Bishop Carroll Catholic will face tournament host Westmont Hilltop at 8 p.m. Friday.
Conemaugh Township has two starters and eight lettermen back from a 14-6 team that won District 5 Class 2A and advanced to the state playoffs before falling at District 9 Karns City.
While second-team all-state pick Tyler Poznanski graduated, Chuck Lesko’s Indians return senior Jackson Byer, who averaged 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists a game.
Junior Tanner Shirley averaged 7.9 points a game, and 6-3 sophomore guard Jon Updyke joins the Indians after seeing significant playing time on Greater Johnstown’s District 6 Class 4A championship team as a freshman.
Conemaugh Township will play host Central Cambria at 7:30 Friday in the Ron Davidson Roundball Classic.
Windber has five players with starting experience and seven lettermen returning from a 12-6 team. Seniors Keith Charney (12.5 ppg.), Caden Dusack (11.0) and Aiden Gray (9.4) join juniors Blake Klosky (9.6) and John Shuster (8.9) as top returning scorers.
The Ramblers will play Tussey Mountain at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cat Tournament.
