REEDSVILLE – Central Cambria continued its team dominance while three area runners brought home gold at the District 6 Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
The Red Devils swept the team title in boys and girls Class AA. Winning individual gold was two-time winner Lauren Shaffer of Portage in Class A, Westmont Hilltop’s Ellie Dorian won the Class AA race and Toby Cree of Central Cambria crossed first to win the AA boys’ race.
The Central Cambria boys’ team crushed the competition with 15 points, placing seven in the top 10, including the top five spots for its seventh straight district title.
“This a beyond a special group. We have seven seniors, and five are running in this group today. I can’t say enough about the selflessness of these guys,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said. “The positions, other than Toby winning, have changed with every race. They gave it their all for their teammates. This is a special group determined to make a statement. We had six guys under 17 minutes. It was a great effort.”
Cree, a senior, won with a time of 16:18, after a fourth-place finish a year ago. Cree became the first male Red Devil to claim a District 6 title since Tom Swope in 1985.
“I was really excited. It was a nice day. I was looking forward to this race. I performed really well. I’m proud of our team and the performance one through seven. Getting all of the top five,” Cree said. “I’m proud of our boys. We have to go out and give our best, and that’s what we always do. I’m looking forward to states.”
Rounding out the Red Devil team was Adam Lechleitner (second), Eli Wandel (third), Tyler Gibson (fourth), Evan Thomas (fifth), Aiden Lechlietner (seventh) and Devon Morgan (11th).
“I was happy with the course. I think it’s awesome how our team performed. We all ran together. The course was fast and our entire team ran really well,” Adam Lechleitner said. “I feel confident in our whole team. This is what we trained for and I think we will do an outstanding job at states.”
The Red Devil girls edged out Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop with 39 points. The Rangers ended up with 45 points and the Hilltoppers, up from Class A, took third with 53 points in a showcase of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“We were the underdogs coming in. We lost to Forest Hills and Westmont during the regular season. We were not the LHAC champs. Our girls, after losing two meets this season, rededicated themselves,” Wilson said. “Those two losses weren’t a bad thing. We needed a wake-up call and we took it. The girls bonded together and had a motto of all-in. They worked hard and it showed. It was a great day.”
Two-time champ Stella Kuntz led Central Cambria with a third-place finish. Annaliese Niebauer came in fourth, followed by Abby Walwro (eighth), Marlo Soyka (10th), Abby George (14th), Olivia Ratchford (16th) and Faith Wilson (18th).
Dorian crossed in 19:30 to win after placing fifth a year ago down in Class A. Teammate Julia Dill came in second with a time of 19:45.
“I was expecting the lead pack to take off, and they did. I knew I didn’t want to get caught up in that. I like to pick it up later. I tried to hold back a little until about halfway, and then I picked it up at the end. I just started kicking and caught them all. It was a great feeling for our team to go 1-2. I knew she (Dill) was behind me and we really wanted to beat the Central Cambria girls.”
Dill improved upon her ninth-place finish from last year.
“I felt great this morning. I started my race more strategically than I usually do. We’ve run against these girls before, so I knew my plan,” Dill said. “It was awesome for us to both be up there at the top. This will be my third trip to states and I can’t wait to go down and give it my best.”
Shaffer not only won her second district championship. She set a PR in the win, breaking the tape in 18:56. Teammate Alex Chobany placed fifth to earn a trip to Hershey.
“I’m so happy I got my PR. I felt awesome today. You have to focus on your time and not worry about the other runners. It’s awesome I have a teammate going with me to states. I’m so proud of her,” Shaffer said.
Others earning a trip to the Parkway Course at Hershey on Saturday include Portage’s Josh Canavan (Class A boys), Jude Martyak of Forest Hills, and Penn Cambria’s Logan Michina (Class AA boys). Forest Hills pushed three through to states in the girls’ AA race, with Delaney and Danielle Dumm, and Page Greathouse placing in the top seven.
