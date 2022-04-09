BEDFORD, Pa. – Both Bedford track and field squads racked up 117 or more points on their way to claiming team titles at Saturday's Giant Eagle Invitational.
The Bedford boys team totaled 121 points to defeat Richland (92). On the girls side, Bedford compiled 117 points to top Chestnut Ridge (87.5) and Forest Hills (72). Seniors Zach Vent and Lizzy Martz were each named the outstanding thrower at the event.
Vent prevailed in the shot put with a toss of 45 feet, 9 inches. Teammates Josiah Weyandt (45-2) and Boyd Becker (44-9) finished in second and third place, respectively. Vent took second in the discus (125-11) behind Bedford junior Dominic Whetstone (135-5).
Conemaugh Township junior Ethan Black was named outstanding runner after winning the 100- (10.84) and 200-meter (22.3) sprints. Richland sophomore Evan McCracken and Bedford junior Ethan Weber took second and third, respectively, in the 100 and 200.
Richland's 400 relay team consisting of Griffin LaRue, Ethan Box, Grayden Lewis and McCracken won the 400 relay in 45.45. Sophomore Logan Gossard (12-6) edged teammate Josh Slavick (12-0) in the pole vault.
Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman earned victories in the 1600 (4:35.28) and 3200 (10:08.92). Junior Sam Albright prevailed in the 110 hurdles in 16.41 seconds. Senior Jonah Hillegass won the 400 in 51.58 ticks.
Meyersdale sophomore Bryson Hetz won gold in the javelin (147-3) by just one inch over Bedford senior Ethan Miller. The top five in the event were area contestants.
In the girls competition, Martz took first in the shot put (35-1) and finished second in the discus and javelin.
Bedford sophomore Autumn Becker swept the 100 (17.01) and 300 (47.89) hurdles. Forest Hills senior Remi Smith took second in both events.
Bedford took all three relay races. Ava Sipes, Becker, Jillian Beck and Grace Sarver prevailed in the 400 relay in 51.69. Becker, Sipes, Sarver and Meah Eshelman (4:23.4) took first in the 1600 and Avrey Weaverling, Jessica Dibert, Emily Lang and Eshelman (10:59.8) combined to win in the 3200.
Sarver finished in second place in both the 100 and 200.
Chestnut Ridge junior Ava Whysong was named outstanding runner after claiming four titles. She won the 400 (1:01.38), 800 (2:29.25), 1600 (5:26.95) and 3200 (12:57.4) races. Chestnut Ridge junior Belle Bosch prevailed in the javelin (129-11), winning by more than 32 feet. In 2021, Bosch earned a PIAA Class 2A silver medal in the event.
Somerset senior Hailey Rios was a triple winner in the 100 (12.54), 200 (27.54) and long jump (18-1/4). Somerset sophomore Alyssa Richard took first in the discus (101-2).
In the pole vault, Forest Hills sophomore Monica Krug (8-6) edged out Conemaugh Township senior Brielle Ciarimboli (8-3).
