The 54th annual Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday at North Star High School.
The tournament, originally scheduled in December but pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will include both boys and girls competition.
The boys field will include United High from the Heritage Conference, Bishop McCort Catholic and Westmont Hilltop from the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and host North Star from the WestPAC. The girls field will feature Berlin Brothersvalley and Shade representing the WestPAC, United and host North Star.
Friday’s schedule includes: United vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (girls),
2 p.m.; United vs. Westmont Hilltop (boys), 4:15 p.m.; North Star vs. Shade (girls), 6:30 p.m.; and North Star vs. Bishop McCort Catholic (boys), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule includes: Girls consolation, 1 p.m.; boys consolation, 3:15 p.m.; girls championship, 5:30 p.m.; and boys championship, 7:45 p.m.
Attendance will be limited. Each player will be permitted to have two fans at his or her game. Tickets to those games will be distributed in advance. Those with tickets may only attend the game associated with a specific ticket.
Fans with tickets are asked not to arrive until 15 minutes before the games because the gym must be cleared and sanitized after each contest, tournament officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.