JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron summed up the sadness felt throughout the National Hockey League team’s organization on Wednesday.
The 18-year NHL veteran talked about the unexpected death of Greater Johnstown High School graduate Keith Garman, who had been the Bruins’ chef for the past four years.
“Yesterday was a horrible, horrible day for all of us,” Bergeron said in the video posted on the Bruins’ official Twitter account.
“Chef Keith was a big part of our team and family, and organization. Everyone that is within the organization had to go through his kitchen every day whether it’s breakfast, lunch or eating dinner. I'm at a loss for words.”
Garman, who graduated from Greater Johnstown in 2008, died unexpectedly at age 33 on Tuesday. The cause of death was not disclosed.
“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of our friend and our teammate, Chef Keith Garman,” Bruins President and former star player Cam Neely said in a statement released by the team. “Keith was loved by all who had the pleasure of working with him – both at Warrior Ice Arena and TD Garden for the past four years. The commitment, passion and care that he brought with him to the rink each day was felt by every player, coach and staff member who entered his kitchen.”
Garman, whose parents reside in Johnstown, graduated from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island before spending a decade working in restaurants throughout the Boston region.
He joined the Bruins in 2018-19.
“I felt like I hit my plateau in the restaurants and was kind of looking for a new opportunity,” Garman said in a 2020 BostonBruins.com article. “I reached out, told them my story, talked about my passion for hockey. I don’t know if that contributed to the hiring process or not. They loved what I was doing and the rest is history.”
Garman made a big impact on the Bruins players, coaches and staff who enjoyed the entrees he prepared.
“He cared deeply about providing the Bruins with the very best meals – from his pan-seared salmon to his homemade soups to his game-day bolognese sauce to his famous chocolate chip cookies,” Neely said in the statement. “He was simply a world-class chef.”
Such praise didn’t surprise Greater Johnstown High School hockey coach Sean McTighe, who was an assistant coach when Garman played for the Trojans.
“He was a great kid, a really good student in school, a good teammate,” McTighe said. “He always came to the rink and worked hard. He was a model citizen on our team. It was a pleasure to work with him and get to know him.”
McTighe said he hadn’t connected with Garman for a few years when he saw a BostonBruins.com feature article on the young chef in 2020. The story brought a smile to the coach’s face, just as news of Garman’s sudden passing brought heartache.
“It just hits home, being that he is so young,” McTighe said. “It really makes you reflect and put things in perspective.
“It’s really sad to me because I saw how far he went (in his career). He was a good student and a good person. He really took his talents, had great schooling and got what anyone would consider a dream job. To have it cut short is a sad situation.”
Garman was part of the Eastern Conference champion Bruins team that advanced to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, falling to the Western Conference champion St. Louis Blues.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio offered the district’s condolences to the Garman family.
“Keith Garman was a successful student-athlete at (Greater) Johnstown High School who was able to take his love of hockey and his culinary training and expertise to the next level,” Arcurio said. “He was able to combine two things he was very passionate about and use his skills with the Boston Bruins organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this extraordinary alumnus.”
Arcurio said Garman’s name recently was discussed prior to an announcement about a partnership between the culinary arts programs at Greater Johnstown School District and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
“We had just talked about Keith last week because of the partnership we are having with the Penn Highlands' culinary program,” Arcurio said. “We talked about the very successful culinary students and developed a list of those students whom we could go back to and feature in a video. His name was one of those.”
Garman certainly made his mark both locally and in the NHL.
Bergeron described a young man who had an important role with the team and was respected by his teammates.
“His work ethic is really the first thing that comes to mind about Chef Keith,” Bergeron said. “He was there at the crack of dawn to fix the best meals. He always had a smile on his face. You always had a conversation with him.
“In the house, you feel like you’re always drawn to the kitchen,” Bergeron continued on the Twitter post. “It was the same thing with him and his kitchen. Everyone had to go through and talk to him. … Especially on a tough, stressful hockey season, he always had the right words to calm us down and to cook us a good meal. A very sad day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.