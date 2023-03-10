A perimeter attack got the Chestnut Ridge girls basketball team off to a scorching start in Friday’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game against Keystone Oaks at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center.
When the sixth seed from District 7 started to carve into the District 5-8-9 subregional champions’ lead, the Lions dumped the ball inside to senior 5-foot-11 forward Belle Bosch.
The Pitt-Johnstown signee made herself at home on her future collegiate court as she tallied a game-high 30 points, including 18 in the second half, and pulled down 10 boards as Chestnut Ridge prevailed 70-57.
“We got to get the ball into Belle,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said after his team did not make a 3-pointer after the first quarter.
“Belle’s a big, big scorer inside. She’s hard to handle. You see in the end there, we ran the same play I don’t how many times coming down to Belle, and she scored.”
Chestnut Ridge (23-3) will meet Westmont Hilltop, a 48-42 winner over Neshannock, on Tuesday in the second round at a site and time to be announced.
Westmont Hilltop defeated Chestnut Ridge twice this season, 46-31 and 39-30 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title game.
Bosch collected her 14th double-double of the season. Junior Isabella Hillegass chipped in 11 points, and senior Caylie Conlon canned three treys in the first quarter and finished with 10 points.
Junior Maya Wingard added nine points.
Keystone Oaks (17-10) fell behind 16-5 early as Chestnut Ridge buried 6 of 7 from the field to begin the game.
The Golden Eagles were led by junior guard Bailey Rieg’s 22 points on six made 3-pointers, and senior guard Eriona Neal compiled 19 points.
“I think they opened up maybe hitting seven of their first eight,” Keystone Oaks coach Ron Muszynski said.
“The one they did miss, they got the rebound and scored off it. It put us behind. They played really well. They mixed it from zone to man. We didn’t shoot that well, but they shot really well.”
Conlon made two treys, while Bosch and Hillegass each found the bottom of the net from beyond the arc as Chestnut Ridge led 16-5 on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point land. The Lions finished the frame with a 24-14 advantage after hitting 6 of 8 from deep.
“We’re running stuff to see what their reaction was,” Dillow said. “Sometimes, it’s like, ‘Whoa, we’re wide open.’ That’s a surprise.”
A 10-3 Keystone Oaks run in the second cut the deficit down to 29-24. Neal’s three-point play brought the Golden Eagles within three, but Chestnut Ridge scored the final three points to lead 36-30 at halftime.
Bosch netted 12 points, while Neal and Rieg each provided 12.
Bosch produced four buckets in the third quarter as Chestnut Ridge led 47-37 heading into the fourth. The Lions’ offensive sets gave plenty of room for Bosch, an all-state basketball and volleyball player with 1,456 career points, to operate with her nifty array of post moves.
Bosch’s size and athleticism gave the smaller Golden Eagles’ lineup fits all night.
“We don’t have any size,” Muszynski said. “We struggled with size all year. In our section, the teams had 6-footers. We’re lucky if we got somebody 5-6. It was a struggle for us all year to rebound.”
Keystone Oaks carved the margin down to seven on a Neal triple, but an 8-2 Lions burst put Chestnut Ridge ahead 55-42 with 5:57 left. Bosch’s three-point play highlighted the run.
Chestnut Ridge was able to methodically put Keystone Oaks away.
“We played really well,” Dillow said. “That team is very physical, but we played to it.
“They all did very well.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
