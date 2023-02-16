SIDMAN, Pa. – The Chestnut Ridge Lions had weathered a furious rally by the Forest Hills Rangers by the time that their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls basketball semifinal was set to reach its conclusion.
Second-seeded Forest Hills had trailed by 11 points during the second quarter and had stormed back with a 17-1 run that bridged the second and third quarters to surge ahead. With the host Rangers up by four with just under three minutes remaining, it was the Lions’ turn to piece together their final outburst, using seven of Belle Bosch’s 22 points down the stretch to pull out a 50-47 victory, avenging a 54-37 loss to the Rangers on Jan. 11, also at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School.
“We told them, ‘This game is a game of runs,’ ” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said. “We knew at the end of the first half, they were on a run. Coming in the second half, they had a run. We just called a timeout and said, ‘Chill. Go one basket at a time. One stop at a time.’
“That’s how we played it.”
With the Rangers running a weave while up two points, Bosch produced a steal, layup and also drew a foul from Anna Burkey during the shot attempt to put No. 3 seed Chestnut Ridge ahead by a point with 1:34 remaining.
Neither team hit a shot from the floor the rest of the way, but Chestnut Ridge (20-2) used a pair of free throws from Bosch and one from Maya Wingard to help seal the triumph.
For Bosch, knowing when to attack and produce the turnover was all in having a teammate join the pressure at the right time.
“I knew as soon as she went to the corner, my other guard Maya Wingard hopped into help side,” said Bosch, a Pitt-Johnstown basketball signee. “We got that trap in the corner, which is what we want. I luckily got a tip on the ball and then made the ball go in the hoop.”
The Rangers (20-3) used five points from Burkey, along with buckets from Olivia McLeary, Arissa Britt and Lexi Henderson to help break a 35-all tie after the third to go up 46-42.
From there, they just couldn’t get a shot to fall during an intense end-of-game stretch.
Bosch, who also yanked down 12 rebounds for the Lions, went 6-for-7 at the line during the fourth quarter.
“She’s strong. She’s mentally tough,” Dillow said of Bosch.
“She wants to be there in the end. She wants that last shot.
“That was really good for us.”
It was an extended 17-1 run by Forest Hills that erased a 25-11 Chestnut Ridge lead after Bosch’s bucket with 2:44 to go in the second to a 28-26 lead on a field goal from Britt.
A conventional three-point play by Henderson opened the rally that saw her score again before Aivah Maul connected with roughly a minute remaining to cut the lead to 26-18 heading into intermission.
Henderson, who totaled 23 points to top all scorers, knocked down a pair of treys after a McLeary basket to knot the score at 26. Britt’s go-ahead hoop was answered by a steal-layup combo by Bosch, setting the table for the teams to push to a 35-all tie after three as Bosch hit one of two free throws with no time remaining in the quarter.
The Lions led 12-6 after a quarter, thanks to four points apiece from Bosch and Isabella Hillegass, who finished with 10 points.
Caylie Conlon, who also ended the game with 10 points, scored five points during the second quarter with a late free throw in the frame serving as Chestnut Ridge’s only point during the Rangers’ extended outburst.
“When you have to watch Belle Bosch as much as you do, when she’s going to the basket, you have to help,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said.
“Then you’re leaving someone else open. Their supporting cast really stepped up.”
Henderson and Addison Schirato had six rebounds apiece for Forest Hills.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.