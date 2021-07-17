A contest that began Friday evening at Roxbury Park before being suspended by rain at the close of the second inning concluded Saturday morning at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Top-seeded Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors used a tie-breaking five-run fourth inning and a strong pitching performance by Ethan Boring to earn an 8-2 victory over fourth-seeded O in the opening game of a best-of-5 Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal playoff series.
“After the delay and restart today (Saturday), we had to make an adjustment to our pitching rotation,” said PCCA acting manager Ben Grace.
That created an opportunity for Boring, a middle reliever who started just one game for PCCA all season. Boring took the mound in the restart with his team leading 1-0 in the top of the third inning and surrendered just two unearned runs over seven innings of work while scattering five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
“I had to be ready with a different mindset,” Boring said. “I’m used to coming in with runners on base. I tried to work quick and do what I could to get outs.”
Jace Cappelinni, Sam Contacos and Luka Bacarri each had two of PCCA’s 10 hits, with Cappelinni driving in three runs and Bacarri two.
“We were able to get timely hits with runners in scoring position,” Grace said.
PCCA opened the scoring in the home half of the first after Jordan Sabol drew a leadoff walk and later came home on Jayden Taitano’s two-out single.
O tied it at 1-all in the third. Jake Shope reached on a one-out error, advanced to third on a single by Corey Cavalier and subsequently scored on a fielder’s choice by Marcus Badzik.
Seven consecutive batters reached base to begin PCCA’s big fourth inning, which began when Taitano advanced to second on a throwing error and moved to third on a wild pitch. Contacos lined a single to left, putting PCCA up 2-1, and after a base hit by Brandon Lane, Contacos came around on a double from Cappelinni.
Bacarri then launched a two-run triple into the gap that made it 5-1, and one out later a sacrifice fly by Billy Perroz plated Bacarri with the final run of the frame.
“We were able to hang with them, but had one bad inning,” said O manager Ken Ashbrook. “They (PCCA) are a very good hitting team.”
O got one run back in the top of the fifth when Shope drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on Cavalier’s double and came home on an error.
That gap looked to be narrowed even more in the sixth when singles by Brandon Robaugh, Brycen Sechler and Tanner Kobal loaded the bases for O with one out. However, Boring settled down and retired the next two O batters on shallow flyballs to get out of the jam unscathed.
“We left too many men on base and couldn’t get the timely hit,” said Ashbrook.
PCCA added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a two-out, two-run double by Cappelinni.
“Everybody was on the same page today and we got a big win as a team,” Cappelinni said. “Everyone contributed and made things happen.”
That was more than enough support for Boring, who retired 11 consecutive batters to close out the triumph for his team. Boring is a Ligonier Valley graduate and member of the Washington & Jefferson baseball team.
The two squads will meet in Game 2 of the series at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.