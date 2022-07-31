The New Orleans Boosters return nine players from a team that dominated on its way to the Louisiana franchise’s 17th AAABA Tournament championship in 2021.
Those nine returnees were key contributors on a squad that went 6-0 while defeating each of its opponents by 10 or more runs. New Orleans repeated as champion (2019, 2022) one year after the pandemic led to the 2020 AAABA Tournament cancellation, and the Boosters won the title for the fourth time in the past six tournaments.
“Bringing nine guys back is big, just from the experience factor of it,” said Joey Latino, who is in his second season as the Boosters’ manager. “Those guys know what is expected up there on and off the field. I think it’s going to provide us with a tremendous amount of leadership.”
Last year’s AAABA Tournament Most Valuable Player Christian Westcott is back.
The Delgado Community College infielder hopes to build on a resume that included a .552 batting average and 1.000 fielding percentage in 2021.
Returning right-handed pitcher Carson Lore pitched in the 17-6 championship game victory over New Brunswick a year ago and recorded a tournament-best 13 strikeouts in 14 innings overall.
The list of seasoned tournament players also includes Southern Mississippi rising junior Brady Faust, an infielder/outfielder who batted in the No. 2 spot in the Boosters’ order; Samford University rising senior Stephen Klein at first base; Northwestern University’s Will Reed; and Delgado Community College players Jacob Singletary, a catcher who was the DH in Johnstown last year; Turner Toms, a left-hander who made three relief appearances and recorded two wins a year ago; Kaile Levatino, a right-handed pitcher who also had two hits in 2021; and Bryan Broussard, an outfielder who hit .563 and had 11 runs in Johnstown.
“It’s not just having nine guys back, but nine guys who all contributed last year in really big ways,” Latino said.
The Boosters will continue a tradition that includes seven-plus decades of tournament appearances that have brought nearly 1,500 players who made the 1,124-mile trek to Johnstown.
The Scheuermann family, which includes AAABA Hall of Famers the late Louis “Rags” Scheuermann and his son Joe Scheuermann, both former managers, are instrumental in maintaining the tradition. Tyler Scheuermann is a third-generation franchise representative, following the lead of his grandfather and father.
“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to be included in this,” Latino said. “Talking to the Scheuermanns, you really get a sense of just how important this is to them and their family and having it continue so many years. They really do consider Johnstown as their second home.
“When the Boosters make their way into Johnstown, they do feel like they’re at home,” Latino added. “That’s great for the kids.
“When we get to Johnstown, it’s almost like we’re playing back in New Orleans. The crowds are very pro-New Orleans and there is a mutual love and respect between the town and the Boosters. The kids are very much aware of the history and the tradition. They embrace it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
