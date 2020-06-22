JENNERSTOWN – Justin Bonsignore started the 2020 season the same way he concluded the 2019 campaign: with a victory.
Bonsignore won by 1.76 seconds ahead of Craig Lutz to claim Sunday’s Wade Cole Memorial 133 at Jennerstown Speedway Complex to kick off the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, which made its first appearance at Jennerstown in 14 years.
The Holtsville, New York, native started first to complete a cycle of 253 days spanning victories.
Only the top four finished within 10 seconds of Bonsignore, who finished just eight points behind Doug Coby for the circuit title last season, at the 0.522-mile oval.
On Aug. 22, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to Jennerstown for an 8 p.m. race.
To begin the third weekend of racing at Jennerstown, Friedens’ Casey Fleegle and Stoystown’s Jeff Vasos each earned their second victories of the young season.
In Street Stocks, Fleegle took the lead on Lap 3. A caution occurred on Lap 11, but Fleegle held on for victory over Aaron VanFleet.
Vasos began the Fast ’n Furious 4s from the pole position. He held the lead from start to finish, holding off Michael Strouse and Somerset’s Michael Saler.
Dale Kimberly won his third straight Chargers race. After starting eighth, Kimberly zoomed through the pack to take the lead on Lap 4. He remained in first place through the conclusion.
With pole position, Anthony Aiello led through the initial 10 laps of the Modifieds race. A caution flag went up on Lap 11, but Aiello regained control and coasted to victory.
During the Late Models event, back-to-back cautions took place on laps 25 and 26. Off the second restart, Francis took first place and eventually celebrated in Victory Lane. Teddy Gibala was runner-up and Somerset’s Jarred Barclay came in third place. Last week’s winner, former NASCAR truck series driver Cale Gale, finished fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.