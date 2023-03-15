A half-dozen Pitt Panthers are headed to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week, and coach Keith Gavin is confident that all six can win matches and score points for the team.
An up-and-down season saw the Panthers win a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference dual meet title before finishing third in the ACC tournament, 41.5 points behind champion North Carolina State. Cole Matthews and Nino Bonaccorsi won titles for the Panthers, while Micky Phillippi finished second. Holden Heller and Luca Augustine each earned automatic qualifier spots with third-place finishes, and Reece Heller placed fourth to earn a spot.
Gavin was hoping that Colton Camacho, who placed third at 125 pounds, would get an at-large bid, but that didn’t happen. Instead, North Carolina’s Jack Wagner – who Camacho beat in the ACC consolation final after losing to him in a dual meet – is headed to Oklahoma.
“We weren’t upset with (our performance at) the ACCs, but you always want to do better,” Gavin said. “I don’t know a tournament I ever left where I didn’t feel that way.
“I think we could definitely have a better tournament at nationals, because we really believe in our guys.
“The guys are excited to go.”
Bonaccorsi (16-0) leads the way. The super senior is the top-ranked 197-pounder in a deep bracket that has Penn State’s Max Dean, the 2022 champion, seeded ninth. Dean could face Nebraska’s Silas Allred, who beat him in the Big Ten final, in the second round, with the winner facing Bonaccorsi in the finals.
While it’s unusual for a returning champion to be so low, Gavin didn’t necessarily see it as a case of poor seeding.
“I think that’s just his weight class,” the coach said. “There are probably 15 guys at that weight that are legitimate contenders.
“It’s not only his weight. College wrestling is in a great spot. It’s kind of across the board there’s a lot of parity. We knew there were a lot of guys, and we’ll see how that shakes out.”
Bonaccorsi, a 2021 runner-up, awaits the winner of a preliminary around bout between Penn’s Cole Urbas (17-13) and North Carolina’s Max Shaw (14-10).
Matthews, a returning All-American who was the top-ranked 141-pounder in the country for much of the season, enters the tournament as the third seed with a 19-1 record. He’ll face Clarion’s Seth Koleno, the No. 28 seed, on Thursday morning and would face Penn State’s Beau Bartlett (21-2) in the quarterfinals if the seeds hold.
There’s guaranteed to be a Pitt-Penn State matchup at 165 pounds, where No. 20 Holden Heller (14-6) will face the Nittany Lions’ Alex Facundo (18-4), who is seeded 13th.
Heller’s younger brother Reece is the No. 16 seed at 184 pounds with an 18-8 record. He will battle Lehigh’s Tate Samuelson (21-7), who is the No. 17 seed.
Phillippi (13-3) is the No. 9 seed at 133 pounds, where he’s scheduled to face No. 24 Wyatt Henson of Oklahoma (18-12) in the first round. Phillippi, who has fallen one victory short of All-American three times previously, could face No. 8 Aaron Nagao of Minnesota (18-4) in the second round with two-time NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State (16-0) likely awaiting the winner in the quarterfinals.
Augustine, a redshirt freshman, is the Panthers’ lowest seeded wrestler at No. 28. The 174-pounder will face No. 5 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State (21-4) in the first round.
