PORTAGE, Pa. – Wednesday’s rain shower during the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference boys cross country race seemed appropriate to describe what was going to happen at Maple Crest Golf Course.
After Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm repeated as champion in the girls race, Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman followed suit by breaking the course record in the 38-degree and windy weather. Bollman and Dumm continued their reign atop the LHAC leaderboard.
Bollman broke his own course record with a time of 16:14.1, while Dumm crossed the finish line in 18:51.2. Team scores were not recorded.
“It’s nice to just go out here and race against all the best runners in the district and the state,” Dumm said.
Dumm was dressed in short sleeves and shorts, and was not hindered by the brutal conditions.
“I’m already numb,” she said after the race.
“The first 50 (meters), my legs went numb and I couldn’t pick them up. The course was actually pretty good, which was surprising because it was raining and snowing all night. It was well-packed down, it was a fast course and very spectator-friendly, which is nice.”
Dumm won by 42 seconds over Central freshman Lanee Berkhimer, who finished in 19:33.2.
A week after breaking the course record by 49 seconds at Forest Hills, Dumm, a two-time silver medalist in the 1600 and 3200 meters at the 2022 PIAA track and field meet, is peaking at the right time, according to her coach.
“She ran a great race,” Forest Hills coach Tom Hunter said. “You always worry when you come this late in the season that they didn’t peak too early. I think she’s aware of that and so she’s really motivated.”
Six Red Devils on the undefeated Central Cambria team filled out the top 10, including senior Annaliese Niebauer (third, 19:37.3), sophomore Morgan Brandis (fourth, 19:43), sophomore Alaina Sheehan (fifth, 19:48.4), senior Abbie George (sixth, 19:55.5), sophomore Abigail Sheehan (ninth, 20:49) and freshman Alaina Long (10th, 20:49.6). Niebauer won the 2020 LHAC title and finished as 2021 runner-up.
Bedford senior Meah Eshelman (seventh, 20:09.8) and Forest Hills freshman Samantha Papcunik (eighth, 20:25.2) rounded out the top 10.
After the top boys were bunched through the first portion of the race, Bollman started to break away from the pack. The University of Buffalo recruit topped his record set in 2021 by 2.6 seconds.
“My goal was to get under 16 (minutes),” Bollman said. “With the weather, mainly the wind, then it started raining on us, but I didn’t let that deter me to keep striving. I wanted it. I didn’t get it, but 16:14, I’ll definitely take it.”
Bollman topped a pair of Central Cambria runners in senior Aiden Lechleitner (16:22.5) and junior Evan George (16:48.4).
“I knew just from doing all the dual meets throughout the season, my biggest competition was going to be Aiden,” Bollman said. “I knew he puts a lot of work in. I know that I couldn’t let my guard down. My game plan for today was just to go out and run a five-minute mile. We followed the game plan and it ended up paying off.”
Wednesday’s nasty weather helped propel Bollman, who finished fourth at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A cross country meet.
“It’s not warm out obviously, but when we’re running, it’s hot,” Bollman said. “I didn’t mind the rain. It got in my eyes a little, but other than that, it’s kind of like a cooling reward.”
Lechleitner recorded the best time of his career as he repeated as LHAC runner-up.
“I’m extremely happy with the time,” Lechleitner said. “It was an eight-second PR.”
According to Lechleitner, Bollman’s presence pushes the entire pack.
“It really pushes everybody because it pushes me, which then pushes our second runner, which brings our third runner up and it just makes the entire race push a lot faster,” Lechleitner said.
Forest Hills freshman Tyler Caron (17:25), Chestnut Ridge junior Kevin Myers (17:26.8), Forest Hills junior Josh Morrison (17:31.8), Westmont Hilltop senior Derek George (17:46.2), Central Cambria sophomores Jake Wilson (17:50.1) and Dom Kuntz (17:54) and Penn Cambria sophomore Josh Stolarski (18:00.4) rounded out the top 10.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
