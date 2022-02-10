HERSHEY, Pa. – By virtue of winning the coin toss, District 3 runner-up Boiling Springs was able to dictate matchups against Forest Hills in Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A first-round contest of the duals tournament.
Forest Hills, the three-time District 6 duals champions, jumped out to a 10-point lead after six bouts, but perennial power Boiling Springs (18-2) landed a knockout blow by claiming six straight matchups late to prevail 34-22 at the Giant Center.
“Strong start, but it’s tough when you lose the coin toss and our best wrestler gets a forfeit,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “They get the matchups they want.”
Forest Hills (14-4) will face District 7 champion Quaker Valley (17-4) at 8 a.m. Friday in a consolation match. The Quakers lost a 45-30 decision to Saucon Valley in Thursday’s first round. The winner of Friday’s match will face the loser of either Notre Dame-Green Pond or Bishop McDevitt.
At 145 pounds, Forest Hills senior Noah Teeter won a 9-7 decision Ean Wilson. North Carolina State signee Jackson Arrington received a forfeit at 152 as Forest Hills led 9-0 early.
Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan earned a 7-4 decision over Dustin Flinn at 160. Forest Hills senior Tye Templeton won an 11-2 major decision against Deion White at 172.
Collin Neal defeated Kory Marsalko 10-5 at 189 as Boiling Springs cut the deficit down to 13-6. At 215, Forest Hills senior Kirk Bearjar won a 5-0 decision against Jacob Scott. Forest Hills led 16-6 with seven bouts remaining.
Boiling Springs’ Julyan Dodson pinned Dalton Gable in 5:04 to start the run at 285.
Luke Magnani followed with a 9-0 major decision against Isaiah Shilcosky. Raif Barber pinned Hunter Adams in 5:08, and Jackson Mentzer followed with a fall of Brevin Michuk in 2:29. Eli Bounds won a 5-1 decision against Hunter Forcellini as Boiling Springs led 31-16 with three matchups left. Sawyer Young earned a 3-0 triumph over T.J. Carroll as the Bubblers sealed victory with a 34-16 advantage with one bout left.
“Down here, every match and every point is important,” Strayer said. “Have to give credit to Boiling Springs, they wrestled tough.”
Clarion commit Easton Toth earned a forfeit at 138 as the score finished 34-22.
“We need to just regroup, have a short memory and put forth our best effort in the morning,” Strayer said of facing Quaker Valley at 8 a.m. Friday.
