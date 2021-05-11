Bo Bassett, who will represent the United States at the Cadet World Championships in July, is hosting a wrestling clinic in Richland Township on Saturday.
The 14-year-old student from Bishop McCort Catholic won national titles in both freestyle and Greco-Roman last month. Young Guns Wrestling Club coach Jody Strittmatter will assist with the clinic, which will focus on tilts, snapdowns and go-behinds. It runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Compound, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
Donations of $20 are being sought for the event, which will serve as for his trip to Budapest, Hungary, as Cadet team members receive limited assistance. Call 814-242-9798 to reserve a spot.
